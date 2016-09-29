Lady Truckers edge Bellevue for another NOL win

Norwalk setter Alaina Kelley dropped 37 assists in the contest, giving her 407 on the season. Cara MacFarland notched 10 kills, as she is averaging 4.4 per set. Sara Staley and Lyndsey Sheldon each had nine kills. Staley also contributed a team-high five blocks.

“The girls played a great match tonight” Lady Trucker coach Angie Kalizewski said. “They did a great job of staying focused and working on keeping things aggressive. We look forward to playing Toledo Central Catholic on Saturday.”

That match begins at 10 a.m. with the jayvee and freshmen matches.

S. Central bounces back

After suffering a loss to Monroeville on Tuesday, the Lady Trojans came back with a three-set win over the Ladycats, 25-18, 25-8, 25-16 on Thursday

The victory puts South Central at 15-3 overall and 7-3 in the FC.

Sarah Oney was 21 for 24 with 13 kills, while Cheyenne Swander went 11 for 13 with seven kills. Summer Sweeting was a perfect 83 for 83 setting with 30 assists and 13 for 13 serving with two aces. Erin Brown served 11 for 11 with an ace and nine digs, while Olivia Keysor also added nine digs.

Delaney Porter led New London with eight kills and five blocks. Lili Bartow had 11 assists, four points and eight digs, while Breanna Wilson notched 16 digs.

Western downs Mapleton

The Lady ‘Riders earned wins of 25-19, 25-6, 25-10 for an FC win over the Mounties on Thursday.

Western Reserve improved to 12-6 overall and 5-5 in the FC.

Top servers Andrea Robson 11 point 4 aces, Hannah Burke 10 points, Joleen Muenz 7 points

The top hitters for Western were Avery Tubbs with 12 kills, followed by Brooke Ommert 10 kills and Morgan Boswell eight kills. Defensively, Morgan White had 11 digs and 90% on serve-receive. Andrea Robson was 60 for 63 setting with 28 assists.

On Tuesday, Western plays at Plymouth in a Breast Cancer Awareness Game.

Edison falls to Vermilion

The Lady Chargers lost in three sets to the Sailors, 25-12, 25-23, 25-20 on Thursday.

Leading Edison (2-12, 1-9) at the net was Kennedy Ames with five kills, followed by Julia Kessler with four. Grace Houser had six assists and Kami Neuberger added five. Jordyn Mitnik tallied 19 digs, while Cy Munroe scored five points. Julia Kessler and Jessica Stoll both had three blocks.

TENNIS

Norwalk falls to Lex

The Norwalk girls tennis team experienced only its third taste of defeat on Wednesday losing to Lexington 3-2. Brook Fries dropped her first singles match against Sylvia Goldsmith 0-6 and 0-6. Megan Berry picked up a sweeping win over Sylvia Taylor in second singles 6-0 and 6-0 while Jordan Gran also picked up the win over Laurene Unsaul 6-1 and 6-2 in third singles

The doubles teams had a rough day as Kaitlyn Stoll and Anessa Berry lost to Jordyn Traxler and Maddie Mueller 2-6 and 2-6 in first doubles and Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray lost to Hayleight Tucker and Katie Vols 1-6 and 3-6 in second doubles.

The Truckers are 17-3 and 11-0 in the NOL and have already clinched the NOL team title.

GOLF

Norwalk seniors play last match at Eagle Creek

Five Norwalk Lady Truckers said goodbye to Eagle Creek on Wednesday and played through wet grounds and rain showers in a tri-match losing to Lexington and Findlay. Findlay, coached by former Norwalk player Hannah Schneider, showed the lowest numbers on the day touring the back side in 173 strokes. Lexington shot a 185 and the Lady Truckers needed 191.

Senior Ellie Schneider led Norwalk, shooting a 44. Backing her effort was Bethany Cring with a 47 and Addie Mannino’s 49. Also finishing their home careers were Tanner Radcliffe (51), Darian Brooks and Shayla Mendez. Norwalk plays next in the Division I Sectional tournament at Sycamore Springs in Arlington. The Lady Truckers tee it up Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

“What a tough way to see these ladies finish at home,” Norwalk coach Don Nardecchia said. “The weather situation and the knowledge that once started they were going to play a major portion of the match in rain effected all 3 teams. But even our JV players finished as a tribute to the seniors. Ellie again led the way for us and her 44 was right on her average. Our Top 4 are pretty much set for sectionals and the competition for the fifth and final spot will work itself out by Monday.”

JH SPORTS

Norwalk football remains undefeated

Norwalk Truckers 8th grade football team stayed undefeated Tuesday night defeating Ontario 26-12, bringing their record to 5-0. Ethan Phiillps helped to lead the Truckers on offense with over 100 all-purpose yards and two rushing touchdowns of 65 and 15 yards. Phillips also connected with Garett Chapin on a 25 yard passing touchdown. Chapin also hit paydirt on a 50 yard pass to Andrew Mozina. Chapin rounded out the scoring for the Truckers with a 2-point conversion.

On the defensive side of the ball, Nate Adelman, Nick Parella, Payton Wheeler, Isacc Scheel, Mason Hughes, Jake Davies and Oliver Maloney played stout games. Maloney had two force fumbles with Nate Adelman adding another one. The Truckers are back in action next Tuesday against Willard with a start time of 7 p.m.

SP 7th wins, 8th loses

The St. Paul seventh grade volleyball earned a win tonight against Edison. Set scores were 25-20, 25-14. Maddie Jaworski led servers going 13 of 13 with six aces. Sarah Matlack had eight kills for the game.

The St. Paul 8th grade had their first loss of the season against Edison. Set scores were 25-18, 22-25, 14-25. Marlaina Sowers led servers with 12. Danielle Smith and Morgan Baxter each had five kills.