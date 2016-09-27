Monroeville snaps skid in win over South Central

Leading the Eagles (9-7, 7-2 FC) were Maddie Elmlinger who was 17 for 17 serving with an ace and 23 digs. Kirsten Stieber was 11 for 11 serving with two aces, 10 kills, three block and 18 digs. Kelsie Palmer was 11 for 11 serving with two aces, five kills and six blocks. Ashlyn Tommas was 13 for 14 serving with two aces, 16 kills and 20 digs. Brooke Barman added 11 kills and two blocks while Morganne Stanley added six kills and three blocks. Stacia Stieber added 39 digs while Cara Schafer chipped in with 14 digs ad 45 assists.

Leading the Trojans were Maddie Albert who went 40 for 40 hitting with 12 kills. Olivia Keysor added seven kills and 20 digs while Summer Sweeting added 27 assists and was 23 for 23 serving with three aces. Sarah Oney added 19 digs and Erin Brown was 10 for 10 serving with an ace. The Trojans drop to 14-3 overall and 6-3 in the FC.

St. Paul sweeps Big Red

The St. Paul Flyers improved to 12-0 and 9-0 in the FC in a 3-set win over Plymouth on Tuesday with scores of 25-8, 25-5 and 25-8. Lauren Chandler had 21 points and seven aces while Kaeleigh Stang dished out 15 points, five aces and 12 digs. Megan Hedrick added 12 kills with Ashley Painley adding seven and Halle Schoen adding eight kills and 10 digs. Rachel Bleile dished out 32 assists. The Flyers are back in action on Thursday at Monroeville.

‘Riders beat Wildcats

The Western Reserve Roughriders beat the New London Wildcats in three sets 25-14, 25-22 and 25-15.

The Lady Riders saw Andrea Robson produce 12 service points and add 26 assists. Morgan Boswell added eight points and 10 kills whie Joleen Muenz added six points. Brooke Ommert also had 10 kills while Victoria Rampage added eight. Morgan White had 18 digs and was 95 percent on serve receive. Wester improves to 4-5 in the FC and 11-6 overall and play on Thursday at Mapleton.

The Wildcats saw seven kills from Delaney Porter who also had six points as well. Kaitlyn Speicher added five points and seven digs while Lili Bartow added eight digs and 13 assists. In JV action, Western improved to 7-5 overall and 6-3 in the FC. Alyssa Burch had 10 points, Sydney Ommert had six points, Alyssa Burch added six kills, Keragan Fannin had five kills and 13 assists. Kristine Royster and Sydney Ommert combined for 12 digs.

Wildcats win on Monday

NL defeated Danbury in four sets on Monday, 25-10, 23-25, 25-19 and 25-15. Porter added 17 kills in that contest while Katie Layport, Lili Bartow and Cassidy Lay added eight each. Porter had 12 points while Maryonna Cathey added 14 and Bartow netted 10. Breanna Wilson collected 23 digs with Bartow adding 19, Cathey adding 17 and Lay and Speicher collecting 10 each. Bartow dished out 23 assists.

Edison loses in 5

The Edison Chargers lost a thrilling 5-set match to Margaretta on Tuesday 25-20, 24-26, 26-28, 25-20 and 11-15. Leading the way for Edison was Kennedy Ames wth 20 kills, 19 points, 13 digs and six aces. Julia Kessler added 16 kills and four blocks. Kelsey Schuster added eight kills and 17 digs while Jordyn Mitnik added 17 digs and 11 points. Grace Houser dished out 23 assists and Kami Neuberger added 18. The Chargers drop to 2-11 overall and 1-8 in the Sandusky Bay Conference.

TENNIS

Norwalk claims outright NOL title

The Norwalk girls tennis team continued its streak beating Bellevue 5-0 on Tuesday. Kaitlyn Stoll beat Chloe Brubaker 6-0 and 6-1 in first singles while Brooke Fries beat Skylar Strunk 6-1 and 6-0 in second singles. Megan Berry defeated Wyanna Schalk 6-0 and 6-2 in third singles. Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray beat Elizabeth Harper and Jena Weider 6-1 and 6-2 in first doubles while Anessa Berry and Jordan Gran beat Emily Becks and Mackenna Peacock 6-1 and 6-3 in second doubles. The Truckers improve to 17-2 and 11-0 in the Northern Ohio League.

"After a sweep of the Lady Redman today, the Lady Truckers clinched their fourth straight outright NOL team championship,” Norwalk coach Chris Higgins said. “Congratulations go out to all of the coaches and players. This is a special moment for our seniors, Kaitlyn Stoll, Anessa Berry, Raeanna Ramos, and May Ray as they are part of the only four-peat girls tennis championship run in school history. As the Northern Ohio League transitions to the Sandusky Bay Conference next season, it is a great feeling to have the last NOL championship stay with Norwalk. We have one last NOL match left as we take on Willard on Thursday."

SOCCER

Edison beats Vermilion

The Lady Chargers soccer team scored a 4-3 victory over Vermilion. Savanna Smith netted a hat trick. Holly Racioppi had a brilliant cross where Natalie White was able to capitalize with an aggressive back post run. Natalie White also added two assists. Elizabeth Pruitt had her best game in the goal tallying 19 saves.

Norwalk shuts out PC

The Norwalk girls soccer team shut out Port Clinton on Monday by a score of 5-0. Kendall Bigler had a stellar night with three goals and two assists. Camryn Bickerstaff netted her first varsity goal and Juanita Mancilla added one goal as well. Olivia Babka had one assist for the night and Kaitlyn Gilson earned her fourth shutout of the season in goal. The Truckers senior game is home on Thursday at 7 p.m.

JH SPORTS

St. Paul sweeps

The St. Paul seventh and eighth grade teams both won on Monday. The seventh grade team scores were 25-7, 25-14. Maddie Jaworski lead servers with 22 of 22 with 10 aces. Sarah Matlack lead in kills with seven.

The eighth grade team scores were 25-7, 25-6. Presley Stang lead servers with 18 of 18 with four aces. Josie Skinn went 10 of 10 with three aces. Danielle Smith lead in kills with five.

Both teams play again on Wednesday at home against Edison and Thursday at home with Monroeville.