Patricia Ann Shoemaker

She was born October 1, 1937 in Milan, the daughter of Walter E. and Dolores E. Miller Krupp. She married Ralph E. Shoemaker on September 28, 1957 in Norwalk. He survives.

Patricia was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Norwalk in 1955. She had worked as a secretary at Edgewood Middle School in Wooster retiring in June of 2007. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, enjoyed baking, playing cards, tennis, traveling, family and grandkids going to everything they were involved in.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Dennis Shoemaker of Wooster, Donna (David) Henninger of Manton, Michigan, Lori (Rick) Fink of Cuyahoga Falls, Linda (Keith) Abrams of Ewing, Kentucky and Kay (Dan Vanek) Skolnicki of Sheffield Lake; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Barb (Larry) Truchon, Brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Nancy) Krupp and a sister-in-law, Arlene Krupp.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Eugene Krupp, a sister, Mardell Myers and a brother-in-law, Bob Myers.

Friends will be received at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster on Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 4-7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 527 Beall Ave., Wooster with the Rev. Stephen Moran as celebrant. Burial will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville at 1:15 p.m.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary Catholic Church, PO Box 109, Wooster, OH 44691 or to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.

A special thank you to Smithville Western Care Center and LifeCare Hospice for their wonderful care.