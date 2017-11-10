Bundle up for tonight's football games

There is a slight chance of snow showers before 10 with a low of 24.

Bundle up.

The sun will rise at 7:13:53 a.m. today and will set at 5:16:06 p.m. The sun will rise at 7:15:05 a.m. Saturday and will set at 5:14:10 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. North wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tonight — A slight chance of snow showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 24. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Veterans Day — Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday night — A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday — A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then rain showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night — A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low about 35. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Monday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 36.

Wednesday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.