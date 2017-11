* * * * * *

Original story — posted about 10:30 a.m.:

The St. Alphonsus voting location will be moved to the Huron County Fairgrounds Expo building for Tuesday’s election due to lack of electricity.

St. Alphonsus includes Bronson Township No. 1, Bronson Township No. 2 and Peru Township.

“The Huron County Board of Elections apologizes for any convenience. We have no control over Mother Nature,” director Sharon Locke said.