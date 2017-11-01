Cat bite victim must take shots

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date in 1968:

Cat bit victim must take shots

A 7-year-old girl was scheduled to begin taking rabies shots today because of a cat bite suffered last Oct. 23.

The girl, Sally Sharbaugh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. B.W. Sharbaugh, of 54 S. Linwood, was bitten on the finger by a cat described as “red with a bent down ear.”

The cat was found Saturday and was being taken to a veterinarian where it escaped.

The girl’s finger became infected as a result of the bite.

Both sides step up charter campaigning

Both sides are stepping up campaigns on the city charter issue.

Huron County Sheriff John Borgia today joined city police and firemen in opposing the charter and both sides are spending money for advertising.

A pamphlet put out by a firemen-police committee opposing the charter is being distributed throughout the city. A citizens charter committee is buying radio and newsppaer advertising.

Sheriff Borgia said, in a statement released today, “Speaking for my department and myself I would like to say that we are in complete sympathy with the stand taken by Norwalk Police and Fire Departments with regards to their Civil Service status under the proposed Charter as it now is written.

“We have been unable to find anywhere in the Charter a place where the present Civil Services Status is protected.”

Flappers comeback

(Photo caption) The flapper era will stage a comeback at Edison High School Nov. 8 and 9 as the Drama Club presents the non-musical version of “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” Flappers in the cast are: Donna Vahle, Tashunda Cales, Karen Abbey, Cindy Doerner, Judy Bagley and Debbie Calhoun.

Western Reserve Queen

(Photo caption) Seventeen-year-old Joyce Szabo, a senior at Western Reserve High School, was named the school’s homecoming queen at a pep rally bonfire Thursday night. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene S. Szabo, rural Wakeman. Her attendants, both seniors, are Kathy Holzhouser, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Holzhouser, rural Wakeman, and Sue Weisenberger, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cletus Weisenberger, rural Norwalk.

Willard has parade

The Chamber of Commerce annual Halloween parade was well attended. Marching bands led the parade which was under the leaderhsip of five clowns. City Manager R. Keith Armstrong, performing his last public service, was resplendent in a top hat and striped trousers and long-tailed coat. He was assisted by four other clowns: Emmett Kelley (Police Chief Jack Fryman), Bozo (Steve Riter), Jo-Jo (John Yacob), and Jocko (John Hadamuscin).

The Chamber awarded $50 in prizes to costume winners: Youngest in parade, Donnie Stover; eldest, Mrs. Roy Tanner; prettiest, Debbie Ray; Jeff and Susan Kuke, Mary Ann Yacob; scary, Brian Buckingham, Jeff Armstrong, Roberta Smith, Jane Sexton, Brenda Ricer and Doug Warner.

