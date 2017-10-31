Man in unknown condition after shooting self near Harrison Twp. fire station

A man is in an unknown condition at Grandview Medical Center after shooting himself on the front of a Harrison Township fire station Monday night.

The incident remains under investigation, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office release.

UPDATE @ 7:53 p.m.

Crime scene tape has been placed around a Harrison Twp. fire station following a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to our crew at the scene.

One person has been taken to Grandview Medical Center, according to police. No additional injuries are reported.

EARLIER REPORT

Multiple police crews are responding to a Harrison Township fire station after a person shot him or herself in front of the station, according to Montgomery County dispatchers.

Crews were sent to Harrison Township Fire Station 95 in the 2200 block of Needmore Avenue about 7:18 p.m.

Initial reports indicate a call for county-wide officer assistance was briefly issued for a shooting at the fire station.

Dispatchers said only one person is reported injured and was taken to Grandview Medical Center.

Our crew at the scene reports drivers are being diverted from Needmore Road as crews respond.

___

