August roundup of inmates

Tommy J. Adams Sr., 29, 25 Westwood Drive, New London — Contempt, probation violation
Dustin J. Auble, 25, Sandusky — DUI
Jeffrey L. Barnett, 57, 721 1/2 Park St., Willard — Domestic violence
Nichole L. Barnett, 36, 412 Dale Ave., Willard — Failure to appear
Anthony C. Bartlome, 23, Lorain -—Assault
Nicholas A. Bazzano, 36, Barberton — Schedule I, II drug possession
Daniel S. Bee Jr., 29, 47 Cline St. — Breaking and entering
Zachary T. Boster, 19, 24 W. Main St., Greewich -—Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Richard E. Brant Sr., 37, 83 Parsons St. — Probation violation
Brent M. Brown, 61, 1894 Ohio 18, Wakeman — Probation violation
Dawson D. Buchanan, 19, 7495 County Road 205, Bellevue — Criminal trespassing, theft
Oscar Burbante, 26, 617 E. Main St., Bellevue — DUI
Jarvis R. Burns Jr., 19, Elyria — Criminal tool possession, drug trafficking
Austin M. Burton, 18, Willard — Contempt
Benjamin J. Byrd, 21, 160 Concord Court — Probation violation
Kenadrew A. Clark, 22, Lorain — Cocaine possession, heroin possession, drug trafficking
Shawn T. Cook, 39, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — Fictitious license plates, no drivers license, drug paraphernalia possession, theft
Cole D. Cooley, 28, 37 W. Seminary St. — DUI
Dennis R. Cox II, 35, 16 Ward Ave. — Protection order violation
James C. Craig, 34, 632 Coffee Pot Court, Willard — Improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability
Brian T. Dahm, 33, 408 Exchange Road, New London -— Probation violation
Tara L. Day, 37, Westerville -— Speed limits, financial repsonsiblity action
Michael L. Drummond, 27, Attica — Complicity to burglary
McKenzie J. Fick, 18, 271 Gibbs Road — Resisting arrest, obstructing official business, domestic violence
Tyzhaun Galindo, 21, Elyria — Drug trafficking
Michelle A. Gibson, 34, Lake City, Tenn. -— Drug trafficking, failure to appear
Michael D. Gonzalez, 26, 30 1/2 Front St., Willard -— Disorderly conduct
Matthew B. Gullett, 30, 4457 W. Ohio 224, Willard — Cocaine trafficking
Scott D. Hadaway, 48, 1720 Butler Road, Wakeman — Probation violation
Rachel L. Hale, 36, 716 Clark St., Willard -— Drug paraphernalia possession
Scott A. Hall, 34, 80 First St., New London — Drug paraphernalia possession
Savannah K. Hamilton, 22, 208 Motson St., Willard — Probation violation
Julia A. Hamons, 38, 6142 Townline 12, Willard — Contempt
Michael A. Harris, 50, Mansfield — DUI over .17
Myisha D. Harrison, 23, Columbus — Driving under suspension
Seth M. Hay, 23, 3233 Ohio 598, Willard —Drug paraphernalia possession, theft, probation violation
Adam P. Heflin, 51, Mansfield — DUI
Kayleigh M. Hughes, 24, 33 Bouscay Ave. -— Carrying a concealed weapon, domestic violence
Stephanie M. Hunter, 33, 151 E. Main St., New London — Theft of certain property
Joshua A. Hobbs, 35, 66 N. Hester St. — DUI
Charles E. Houghtland, 22, 310 Melanie Lane, Milan — FRA, theft, controlled substance possession or use
Calloway Jones, 28, 12 1/2 Chestnut St. — Domestic violence
James Jones Jr., 48, 21 Valley Park Drive — Drug trafficking (marijuana)
Todd A. Kaple, 47, Sandusky -— DUI
Andrew A. Kessler, 34, 523 Quail Creek Drive, Willard — Burglary
Matthew R. Kieffer, 20, 13516 Ohio 61, Collins — No operating license
Eric B. King Jr., Detroit, Mich. — Speed limits, driving under suspension
Bobby J. Lee Sr., 34, 120 High St., Bellevue — Domestic violence
Michael D. Leonhardt, 36, Crestline — DUI
John D. Leitz, 29, 33 High St., Plymouth — Drug possession, probation violation
Brian D. Lewis, 20, Bloomville — Probation violation
Dalton H. Lewis, 23, 605 N. West St., Bellevue — Assault
Brian P. Matzek, 50, Pontiac Section Line Road, Monroeville — DUI over .17
James E. Miller, 50, 4304 S. Ohio 601 — Probation violation
Jesse H. Moore, 29, 90 Walnut St., Plymouth -— Violation of probation
Madison J. Moore, 26, 73 Baker St., Monroeville — Receiving stolen property, theft
Sara E. Morrow, 25, 663 E. Ohio 61 — Schedule I, II drug possession
Myles A. Moyer, 26, 5141 Young Road, Bellevue — Drug possession
Coty A. Murr, 24, 139 N. West St. — FRA suspension
Randall S. Niedermeier, 25, 5945 Willard West Road, Willard -— DUI
Shaun R. Niedermeier, 31, 1022 Myrtle Ave, Willard — Probation violation
Zachery J. Obermiller, 18, 103 E. Main Street, North Fairfield — Theft
Michael L. Osborne, 27, 108 W. Pearl St., Willard — Probation violation
John S. Parker, 39, Akron — Aggravated drug possession
Jon H. Patterson Sowards Jr., 25, 91 White Ave., New London — Drug paraphernalia possession, DUI
Jeffrey L. Patton, 46, 196 Briggs St., Plymouth — Drug possession
Richard J. Pomerleau, 24, 71 Norwood Ave. — Probation violation
Nicole L. Repp, 28, Warren, Mich. — Cocaine possession
Brian C. Rinner, 25, 107 S. Linwood Ave. — Controlled substance possession, drug abuse instrument possession, grand theft
Lawrence G. Rose IV., 24, 2592 Niver Rd., Willard — Probation violation, no operating license
Thomas R. Round, 28, Huron — Heroin posession, tampering with evidence
Benjamin J. Sampson, 24, 614 Spangler St., Willard -— Drug possession, no child restraint
Nicholas T. Sams, 21, Lorain — Probation violation
Joshua S. Schofield, 35, 520 Milan Ave. — Domestic Violence
Michelle L. Sexton, 45, Willard — Criminal tool possession, procuring
Joshua E. Shields, 23, 7217 Nash Road, Collins — Violation of probation
Winston A. Sizemore, 27, 138 Maple St., Plymouth — Theft
Joshua L. Singer, 42, 203 Central Ave., Willard — Criminal child enticement
Dustin M. Sloan, 30, 222 Lawrence St., Bellevue — Probation violation
Samson G. Smith, 20, 420 Norwood St. — Aggravated menacing
Shain M. Stark, 27, 2918 Peru Center Road, Monroeville — Obstructing official business, Drug possession
Eddie D. Tackett, 49, Mansfield — Contempt
Michael A. Tkach, 23, 36 Welton Ave. — Aggravated menacing, assault
Nicholas H. Vargas, 24, 203 Nicholas St., Plymouth — Domestic violence, receiving stolen property
Abelsai T. Vazquez, 30, 37 Spring St., Willard — DUI
Bo J. Walters, 25, Sandusky -—Disorderly conduct (intoxication)
Allyssa D. Walton, 19, Sandsuky — Cocaine trafficking
Cory J. Williams, 39, 23 Newton St. — DUI, harassment by inmate
Ashley N. Wood, 26, Greenwich — Possession of drug abuse instruments
Raymond D. Wint, 18, Norwalk — Domestic violence
Jason L. Wyant, 40, 563 S. U.S. 250 — Criminal tool possession, pandering obscenity involving a minor
Daniel J. Zoldock, 18, Sullivan -— No operators license, seat belt violation
Michael J. Zuidema Jr., 25, 21 Sycamore Drive — Credit card theft