Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, August 25-27, 2017

by NORWALK REFLECTOR STAFF • Updated Today at 12:35 AM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for August 25 through 27, 2017:

Anthony C. Bartlome, 23, Lorain -—Assault

Brent M. Brown, 61, 1894 Ohio 18, Wakeman — Probation violation

Jarvis R. Burns Jr., 19, Elyria — Criminal tool possession, drug trafficking

Kenadrew A. Clark, 22, Lorain — Cocaine possession, heroin possession, drug trafficking

Michael L. Drummond, 27, Attica — Complicity to burglary

Jacob T. Frost, 26, 617 Dewey St., Bellevue — Domestic violence

Michelle A. Gibson, 34, Lake City, Tenn. -— Drug trafficking, failure to appear

Rachel L. Hale, 36, 716 Clark St., Willard -— Drug paraphernalia possession

Savannah K. Hamilton, 22, 208 Motson St., Willard — Probation violation

Michael A. Harris, 50, Mansfield — DUI over .17

Kayleigh M. Hughes, 24, 33 Bouscay Ave. -— Carrying a concealed weapon, domestic violence

Dalton H. Lewis, 23, 605 N. West St., Bellevue — Assault

Myles A. Moyer, 26, 5141 Young Road, Bellevue — Drug possession

Michael L. Osborne, 27, 108 W. Pearl St., Willard — Probation violation

Jeffrey L. Patton, 46, 196 Briggs St., Plymouth — Drug possession

Richard J. Pomerleau, 24, 71 Norwood Ave. — Probation violation

Brian C. Rinner, 25, 107 S. Linwood Ave. — Controlled substance possession, drug abuse instrument possession, grand theft

Michelle L. Sexton, 45, Willard — Criminal tool possession, procuring

Shain M. Stark, 27, 2918 Peru Center Road, Monroeville — Obstructing official business, Drug possession

Bo J. Walters, 25, Sandusky -—Disorderly conduct (intoxication)

* * *

Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:

Ashley D. England, 30, Sandusky -—Assault

Mark A. Francis Sr., 45, Swanton — Assault

Julie A. Freeman, 47, Carol Stream, Ill. — Disorderly conduct

Stephan Freeman, Columbus — DUI

Eric J. Osborne, 35, 208 1/2 Motson St., Willard — Domestic violence

Joshua R. Stump, 30, Station — DUI

