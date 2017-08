The group is in need of volunteers to help load and organize the donations in the truck and have asked donors to bring their donations in boxes to make packing and organizing easier.

Anyone who would like to make donations or volunteer their help, can just show up.

The truck is parked on Page Street near the St. Paul bus garage. Organizers are hoping to fill the truck and get it on its way by Saturday.

You can donate until 9 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.