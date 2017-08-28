Edison Park reopens tennis facility

Here is the transcript of Thursday’s event:

“Edison Park is owned and operated by Milan Township and has been home to Edison High School tennis since the varsity program began in late 1980s. Today, we are pleased to share the results of the first major renovation of this tennis facility in over 30 years, and re-open the courts with this afternoon’s tennis match between the Edison Chargers and St. Mary Panthers. This much-needed renovation project has been in the planning process for several years due to its estimated cost of $125,000. Thanks to a $10,000 grant from Erie MetroParks and several generous in-kind donations of materials and labor, the actual project cost turned out to be around $60,000 which was paid for by the Milan Township Trustees using reserves budgeted toward this project in the township’s general fund.

“At this time, we would like to recognize contributors to this renovation project including: Precision Paving and Milan Township Trustee Mike Kegarise, who donated all labor needed to demolish and remove the old tennis courts and install all new asphalt paving. Obviously, this was a significant amount of work and resulted in considerable cost savings for our community. Thank you Mike for your continued dedication to Milan Township.

• Gerken Materials donated approximately one-half the cost of all asphalt materials.

• SportMaster Sport Surfaces and Milan Township resident Jeff Gearhart discounted the cost of court surface coating materials and donated five new tournament grade tennis nets.

• Fremont Fence did a great job and discounted the cost of setting the new net posts.

• Frederick Architects and Milan Township Trustee Dan Frederick donated planning and design services including construction management of the project.

• The Village of Milan provided equipment needed for several much needed electrical upgrades.

“Our own Milan Township road crew completed many jobs related to this renovation project and takes great pride in the maintenance and upkeep of the entire Park. Finally, The Board of Education and Athletic Department at Edison Local Schools have recently agreed to pay an annual user fee of $5,000 to support continued high school tennis competition at Edison Park. This annual fee will be matched by the Milan Township Trustees and dedicated to the future long-term maintenance of the tennis courts and grounds to keep this tennis facility in the first class condition you see today. In closing, Milan Township is pleased to host Edison High School tennis at Edison Park and we hope that all Edison students, Milan Township residents, and our many visitors will continue to enjoy this tennis facility and all of the amenities here at Edison Park for years to come.”

Milan Township Trustees Sparky Weilnau, Dan Frederick, Mike Kegarise