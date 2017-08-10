logo

Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, August 9, 2017

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Today at 9:30 AM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for August 9, 2017:

Brandon M. Green, 31, 212 Bell Ave., Bellevue — Carrying a concealed weapon

Tabatha M. Moore, 29, 112 Maplewood Drive, Bellevue — Drug trafficking

Dustin A. O’Neal, 30, Clyde — Assault, theft, robbery

* * *

Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:

Brandon A. Crafton, 20, 120 Newton St. — Domestic violence

Lillian K. Denson, 20, 112 Clifton St., New London — Assault

Kara S. Hatfield, 28, 773 Townline Road, Greenwich — Dog at large

James L. Layne, 36, 3096 Washburn Road, Willard — DUI

Donita M. Leimeister, 39, 284 Whittlesey Ave. — DUI

John D. Leitz, 29, Plymouth — Probation violation

Shane J. Nichols, 27, 2850 Zenobia Road — Contempt

