Cops agree with Trump: more needed

"At the end of 2016, there were 23 percent fewer federal prosecutions than in 2011, so they looked at this surge and they let it go by," Trump told reporters from the clubhouse of his golf club in New Jersey. "We're not letting it go by."

"Strong law enforcement is absolutely vital to having a drug-free society," Trump said. "I have had the opportunity to hear from many on the front lines of the opioid epidemic, and I'm confidant that by working with our health care and law enforcement experts we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."

Trump also said he is working with law enforcement to “protect innocent citizens from drug dealers that poison our communities.”

Local chief agrees

Local law enforcement weighed in on the matter and agreed with the president, adding that funding is needed to support the efforts.

“I don’t think we’re doing nearly enough to get those people selling this poison off our streets,” Norwalk Police Cheif Dave Light told the Reflector.

“I have said in my NPD year-end report for the past several years that we need to combat this problem on three fronts: 1) Better education for our younger citizens; 2) Help (rehab, sober living facilities, counseling) for those already addicted; and 3) strict enforcement for the dealers slinging (selling) the poison in our communities.

“Without all three in place, we are like a dog chasing its own tail,” the chief said. “What we have been doing clearly is not working. We have increased our public awareness and education efforts and we are moving toward in-patient, sober-living facilities and we are finally providing counseling for those in jail on drug offenses. These are big steps in the right direction for my first two points.”

However, when it came to the final tier of combating the issue, Light said he whole-heatedly agrees with the president, “as long as the federal government will provide the finances to help us locally.

“We are not nearly strict enough on the enforcement end,” he added. “This cannot be an unfunded mandate.”

‘Not the judges’ fault’

Light said the lack of firm sentencing for convicted drug traffickers “is by no fault of our judges” as some have believed.

“I have to point out that we are blessed to have our three local judges in place. They are all well aware of the problem and deeply committed to the needs of our community. ... The problem is at the state level. We need legislation passed for swift, severe punishment for the dealers, even if it requires more jail space.”

Light suggested even building a wing on to the county correctional facility.

As the interview was being conducted, Light revealed local agencies just finished another case involving "gray death," or synthetic heroin — something that Light said is causing many of the instant overdose deaths.

“We have had three investigations during the past week alone,” he said. “Mere contact with your skin can cause an overdose.”

‘No good. Really bad for you.’

President Trump spoke not only to responsive actions, but to prevention as well.

“The best way to prevent drug addiction and overdoses is to prevent people from abusing them in the first place,” he said.

“If they don’t start, they won’t have a problem. If they do start, it’s awfully tough to get off,” Trump said. “If we can prevent them from going on, maybe by talking to youth, telling them, ‘No good. Really bad for you in every way.’ But if they don’t start, it will never be a problem.”

Trump spoke often on the campaign trail about the devastation that opioid addiction has caused in many communities, particularly rural, lower-income and working-class areas. Trump tended to do well in the regions hit hardest, a reflection of the issue's importance to many voters.

State of emergency?

The commission Trump appointed to study the epidemic, headed by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, recommended last week that Trump declare a national emergency, but its report stressed medical solutions, not law enforcement.

In fact, in that report, the commission described the overdose death tolls as “September 11th every three weeks” and urged the president to immediately “declare a national emergency under either the Public Health Service Act or the Stafford Act.”

In the hours leading up to the press briefing, there were many rumors that this was the reason the president may have called the meeting to order, to declare a state of emergency. That, of course, did not happen, however, Trump did speak to the need for boldness in ending the “absolutely terrible epidemic,” preventing American youth from “going down this deadly path.”

"We must act boldly to stop it," the commission wrote. "The opioid epidemic we are facing is unparalleled."

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) released a statement Wednesday agreeing more needs to be done.

“There is no doubt that this heroin and prescription drug epidemic is a national crisis, and I applaud the president for making this issue a priority,” Portman said.

“We have made some progress in addressing this crisis by passing the Comprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act and the 21st Century CURES Act — as well as fully funding those important programs on prevention, treatment and recovery. But we have a responsibility to do more and we must act. I was pleased the Trump administration again endorsed the STOP Act in its interim opioid report earlier last week, and I would urge the Senate to act on this bipartisan legislation soon.”

The commission’s interim report, which the authors said will be updated in the fall, included several recommendations to lift restrictions on the use of some federal funds that limit states from using Medicaid money for residential addiction treatment.

Two steps back?

Despite repeated promises from the president to take on the opioid crisis, the Trump administration has taken steps that are likely to undermine efforts to control the epidemic, according to many physicians and other health care leaders.

Trump has pushed for deep cuts in federal aid to states for their Medicaid programs even as Medicaid has emerged as one of the most important tools in combating the crisis.

Medicaid, which now insures some 70 million low-income Americans, historically covered primarily poor children, pregnant mothers and the low-income elderly.

But in recent years, funding made available through the Affordable Care Act has allowed states on the front lines of the epidemic, including Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, to open Medicaid to poor, working-age adults, a population traditionally not eligible for coverage but often most likely to face substance abuse issues.

In Ohio more than a third of the approximately 700,000 people who enrolled in Medicaid after the expansion began in 2014 reported some drug or alcohol dependence, according to a recent study by the state. The vast majority did not previously have health insurance.

The Trump administration further rankled physicians and other addiction specialists earlier this year when during a visit to West Virginia Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price seemed to dismiss the importance of medication-assisted treatment for substance abuse patients.

A spokeswoman for Price later had to clarify that the health secretary supported a variety of treatment options.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Noah Bierman and Noam N. Levey of the Tribune Washington Bureau (TNS) contributed to this story.