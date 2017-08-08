North Fairfield, Kinder Morgan reach agreement for Utopia Pipeline

North Fairfield council held a public information session with five Kinder Morgan executives in June before making a decision regarding the corporation’s plans to build the Utopia Pipeline under Ohio 162 on the west end of the village. The session concluded with a tentative agreement which included a $25,000 donation to the village and would allow Kinder Morgan to proceed with their plans.

The village reached a final agreement with the corporation which will still allow the construction of the Utopia pipeline, but which increased the donation amount from $25,000 to $50,000.

Kinder Morgan sealed the deal this Tuesday evening, presenting the village with the donation check around 7 p.m. at the North Fairfield Village park. Community members gathered to witness the event. Also present were Mayor Josh Radcliffe and Kinder Morgan’s Jacory Brady, Joe Demaree and Allen Fore.

Fore addressed the community at the start of the event, stating that he believed the agreement was a “good representation of a corporation and a city working together.”

As to what the village of North Fairfield plans to do with the donation funds, Radcliffe said there are no definitive plans at this time. He did, however, say that a “good chunk of the money” will be used to improve the village park.

Radcliffe said the park had been “under utilized” in the past. Following the addition of a playground, Radcliffe said people began visiting the park more frequently.

“We want to further enhance the stuff that people can do down here and increase the quality of life for everybody,” he said.

Radcliffe said he has absolutely no concerns for the community regarding the construction of the pipeline, stating that Kinder Morgan has been “straightforward” regarding their plans.

“I think they’re going to be great corporate citizens for the life of the pipeline,” he said.