No answers for junk cars, buildings

After about 50 minutes of business and an executive session, talk turned to junk by councilman Steve Schumm.

Schumm asked for an update on junk cars in the city but did not get the response he was looking for. This is not the first time Schumm has brought up the issue.

“The cars are getting rustier and rustier,” Schumm told Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt.

The old Eagle Gas Station on Benedict Avenue was then brought up. That station has been an eyesore and has been an issue off and on for years.

Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan said there was no update. “There are some grants. ... Some other options to help clean it up,” Duncan said. “I do have an individual who has an interest in it. It’s much better to get it to a private company (than for the city to take it over).”

The building has gone through two sheriff’s sales, but Duncan said the county has no interest in it.

“The auditor doesn’t plan to do anything unless somebody comes forward to buy it,” he said.

When asked about the old PIPO building, the answer was the same at the Eagle station.

The thought is once you get involved you might end up being responsible. For that reason, the city is taking its time.

“How much money are we willing to invest in this?” Norwalk Law Director Stu O’Hara said.

Council is off next week and will return to regular session Aug. 22.