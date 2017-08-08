New inmates at the Huron County Jail, August 7, 2017

Corey M. Collins, 38, Huron — DUI, driving under DUI suspension
Shawn T. Cook, 39, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — Fictitious license plates, no drivers license, drug paraphernalia possession, theft
McKenzie J. Fick, 18, 271 Gibbs Road — Resisting arrest, obstructing official business, domestic violence
Myisha D. Harrison, 23, Columbus — Driving under suspension
Bobby J. Lee Sr., 34, 120 High St., Bellevue — Domestic violence
Madison J. Moore, 26, 73 Baker St., Monroeville — Receiving stolen property, theft
Joshua E. Shields, 23, 7217 Nash Road, Collins — Violation of probation
Nicholas H. Vargas, 24, 203 Nicholas St., Plymouth — Domestic violence, receiving stolen property
* * *
Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:
Julilo C. Chavez, 26, Norwalk — Disorderly conduct (intoxication)