Judith (Judy) Ann Young

Judy was born in Sandusky to her late parents Helen Hurst Young and Corbitt Hurst. She grew up in Monroeville, graduated and moved to Columbus to attend business school. She lived and worked in Columbus for several years before pursuing a career in California where she was a legal secretary for many years.

She enjoyed reading, whale watching, volunteering at the local aquarium and the theatre. She loved caring for her cats and attending NASCAR races which she attended very often across the country. She also enjoyed traveling and taking part is monthly dining experiences with friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her adopted father Ray Young, her grandparents Ethel & George Clements and Harry & Clara Young, Uncle George Clements of Shinrock, Aunt Ada Hoilman of Huron, her brother Thomas Young, Monroeville, brother- in- law Duane Lonz, Monroeville, nephew Elliot Lonz, Miami, Fla, and several cousins. She is survived by her sisters Janet Helton, Norwalk and Sandra Lonz, Monroeville, her Nephew Bill Barber, and Nieces Amie Martin (Sean), Tracy Zerman, Jennifer Meagrow (Brandon)and Heather Barber. She is also survived by several great Nieces, Nephews., and cousins.

There will be a visitation at 16 W Main St. in Norwalk on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm to extend your condolences and share your memories of Judy with her family. Judy will be cremated and her ashes will be dusted at sea on a whale watch in California next summer. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, The Humane Society, or your favorite charity.

NR08032017