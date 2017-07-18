Man captured as he runs from cops

According to witness reports, a KIA was traveling at a high rate of speed west on West Main Street with police in chase. The car swerved off the road and went through the yard at 230 W. Main St. and Vinewood. It continued on and returned to Main Street where it hit a pick-up truck near the H&B Hop. The car then flipped, coming to a rest on its roof in the middle of the road. The driver then took off on foot.

A manhunt took place for about an hour before the man was finally captured near Sycamore Hills Golf Course.

The man driving the pick-up did not appear to have serious injuries.

Details were not available at press time. Check back at www.norwalkreflector.com Wednesday for more details.