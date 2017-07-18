Get out of jail, collect free Narcan: Stark County sheriff distributing 75 kits to at-risk inmates during opioid crisis

The project, funded by the Ohio Department of Health and administered through the Stark County Health Department, helps identify inmates who qualify through in-depth interviews. Inmates are also taught how to use Narcan upon their release.

Until recently, Narcan was not provided, the sheriff's office said. At-risk inmates were instead encouraged to contact Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone (the generic name for Narcan)) after their release for Narcan and training.

The pilot project is one of two similar programs funded in Ohio, the sheriff's department said.