School board members accepted her resignation Thursday night and approved temporary superintendent John Ruf, supplied by North Point ESC, until an interim or full-time superintendent is appointed by the board, which will begin an immediate search to fill the position.

Hasselbusch resigned with one year left on her contract.

She was given a three-year contract in May 2015 with a 4-1 vote in favor of hiring the former Cleveland-area elementary school principal.