Edythe Christine Platz Stewart

She grew up with Don’s children (her nephews Junior, Jerry and Rollie Platz) as essentially her brothers. Edie graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1941, playing clarinet in the marching band, concert band and orchestra for 4 years. She attended Muskingum Business College and took a wartime job as a secretary for the Air Force at Wright Patterson Airfield in Dayton, Ohio for Col. Townsend McAlpin.

After the war, she worked for him as an executive secretary at a New York City law firm. In 1950 she met and married Ross Stewart, a mechanical engineer from Cleveland, Ohio. They made their home in New Philadelphia, Euclid and then Norwalk where they raised their four children — Lisa Christine, the twins Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann and Barbara Ellen (spouse Dave Leahy), and son Douglas Ross. She has six grandchildren – Michael (spouse Cara), Andrew, and Ryan (spouse Amanda) Leahy; along with Emily, Alex and Brendan Boggs. Her three great grand children are Julia, Margaret and Caitlyn Leahy, Margaret and Caitlyn being twins – like Edie’s daughters.

In Norwalk, Edythe was a member of St. Peter Lutheran church, teaching both Bible and Sunday School as well as singing in their choir. She was a Cub Scout leader, volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a member of the Child Study Club, Norwalk Garden Club, Roundabout Reading Club, performed in the 1967 Norwalk Sesquicentennial production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown and enjoyed various bridge clubs around town.

The family will be hosting a memorial service/celebration of life on September 9th at the Ernsthuasen Community Center, in Norwalk Ohio. Calling hours and visitation will be from 1-3. At 3 PM the family will share their memories of Edie, and welcomes others to contribute.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made either to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (http://www.lls.org) or to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (http://www.nationalmssociety.org).

NR07122017