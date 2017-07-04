Tribe needs extra pitcher; Tigers need to sell veterans

Detroit on Sunday moved another loss toward the big sleep, another day closer to -- God, bad contracts, and the trade market willing -- its desperately overdue teardown.

With the Tigers in need of a vintage show from ace Justin Verlander, an afternoon that felt like one last, now-or-2021 stand devolved into the latest nadir of a suddenly bottomless season.

Verlander familiarly made history, but the wrong sort in an 11-8 loss to Cleveland, allowing seven runs over 3 1/3 innings in his first outing without a strikeout since 2007.

The loss dropped the Tigers to 36-45, their worst record at the halfway point since the 119-loss black hole of 2003.

Fans are forgiven for fearing a return to similar times.

OK, not quite. But, once and for all, the debate is over. The future begins today. Though mounds of burdensome contracts on a graying $200 million roster assures the Tigers will be awkwardly stuck between eras in the coming years, they must peddle every veteran with potential trade value -- J.D. Martinez, Ian Kinsler, Victor Martinez, Justin Wilson, Alex Avila, and perhaps Verlander -- harder than a street vendor.

If that means swallowing money -- say, a portion of the $56 million owed to Verlander the next two seasons -- so be it. (You will correctly note this is not my money.)

"Definitely a lost opportunity," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of the series loss to Cleveland. "No question about it."

The Indians, meanwhile, are finally getting a grip on theirs.

If they are crossing the mid post at 44-37 -- seven games off their pace from a year ago -- the trend lines are encouraging. Cleveland won for the 13th time in its past 19 games, at last beginning to resemble the club expected to breeze through the AL Central in pursuit of another pennant. Next up is 22 straight games against teams .500 or worse.

All good, no?

Like the defending champion Cubs (41-41), that's what the Indians must determine heading into the July 31 trade deadline.

Can Cleveland continue to work off its post-World Series hangover on its own? (Turns out, trying to sleep it off the first two months was not the best idea.) Or does it need a hair-of-the-dog cure (read: blockbuster deal)?

The answer lies somewhere in between.

First, a needed reminder: the Indians have a very good team. Deep lineup. Top-end starters. Electric bullpen. On newsprint -- at least -- they're better than last year, with just-named All-Star Michael Brantley back from injury and free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion an upgrade over Mike Napoli.

The difference: Save for Jose Ramirez, their biggest bats aren't yet living up to the back of their baseball cards -- Francisco Lindor, Jason Kipnis, Carlos Santana, and Encarnacion -- while the rotation depth has faded.

Ace Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco again rate among the league's top starters, but what you get next is anyone's guess. A year ago, the trio of Danny Salazar, Trevor Bauer, and postseason star Josh Tomlin went 36-23 with a 4.20 ERA. This year, they're 14-20 with a 5.63 ERA.

You figure the hitting will come around. The pitching is another question. Without a rotation upgrade, the Indians should still cruise into the playoffs. I mean, who is going to beat them? Every other team in the AL Central has a double-digit negative run differential. (Cleveland is plus-59.)

But they have bigger designs than winning a bad division.

While smoke and mirrors memorably worked for an undermanned rotation last October, who do you trust starting the third game of a playoff series this year?

Salazar is the wild card here. He has the arm and repertory of an ace, but has endured all manner of injuries. Since making the All-Star team last year, he is 4-8 with a 6.14 ERA. He is currently on a rehab assignment in Akron, replaced in the rotation by the solid but inconsistent Mike Clevinger.

Cleveland's strong hope is Salazar recaptures his old form. Otherwise, trade targets could include Oakland's Sonny Gray, Pittsburgh's Gerrit Cole, and Tampa Bay's Alex Cobb. If another Andrew Miller-style mega swap is unlikely, another arm couldn't hurt.

"The way our team has taken shape this year, there's a pretty high bar for the guys that we have internally and what we feel they're capable of producing," team president Chris Antonetti said before the series. "Going out externally to the trade market to try to acquire players, it's a high threshold to clear, because we feel like we have some quality alternatives internally."

But here's guessing an all-in Indians franchise smack in the middle of a championship window will leave nothing to chance. And they shouldn't.

As the Tigers can tell them, nothing lasts forever.

