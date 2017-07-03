AK Steel to purchase automotive market company for $360M

Headquartered in Ontario, Precision Partners is a North American automotive market company that provides engineering, tooling, die design and hot and cold stamped steel parts.

It employs more than 1,000 employees, including about 300 engineers and skilled tool makers, across eight plants in Ontario, Alabama and Kentucky.

The company said the purchase of the company advances AK Steel's core focus on the high-growth automotive lightweighting space and its prominent position in advanced high strength steels and further strengthens close collaboration with AK Steel's automotive market customers.

The deal also leverages AK Steel's research and innovation in materials and metals-forming and Precision Partners' technology and advanced capabilities in tooling and stamping, the company said.

Roger Newport, AK Steel's chief executive officer of AK Steel, said the acquisition of Precision Partners underscores AK Steel's commitment to expand its portfolio of high-value products and processes.

"Precision Partners has a highly experienced leadership team and is an innovator in the markets they serve," Newport said. "This acquisition will combine the best of both companies, bringing AK Steel's innovation in materials and manufacturing together with Precision Partners' tooling and stamping knowledge and technology, to create a differentiated, innovative leader in the steel industry."

Fortune 500 company AK Steel Holding Corp. is headquartered in West Chester Twp. Between operations in West Chester Twp. and its Middletown Works steel plant, AK Steel employs approximately 2,400 full-time workers in Butler County, making it the county's third-largest employer.

AK Steel facilities in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Minnesota employ more than 8,000 altogether and produce flat-rolled carbon, electrical and stainless steels used by the automotive, appliance, construction and manufacturing markets.

AK Steel said it intends to finance the acquisition with a combination of debt and equity securities and remains committed to prudently managing its balance sheet.

The transaction is subject to customary closing and regulatory approvals in the United States and Canada. Subject to the conclusion of the regulatory review, the closing is expected to occur during the third quarter of 2017.

