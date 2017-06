The driver of the car, with New York license plates, was taken to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with what appeared to be serious injuries, while a young girl was transported in another ambulance with less serious injuries.

The car was driving north on Ohio 601 and ran a stop sign, according to Sgt. Brian Gockstetter of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The accident still is under investigation.