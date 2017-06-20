Londot named GM of local radio stations

The top stories in The Reflector Herald on this date 52 years ago:

Appoint stations’ manager

James A. Londot, 33, of Erie, Pa., has been named general manager of Radio Stations WRWR-FM, Port Clinton, and WLKR-FM, Norwalk. Mr. Londot has already assumed his new duties, according to Robert W. Reider, president of both stations.

The Port Clinton station has been on the air since Oct. 4, 1961, and the Norwalk station is expected to start broadcasting within 60 to 90 days.

Mr. Londot had been manager of WICU at Erie, an Edward Lamb station, since December 1961. Previously he had been station manager at WTOD, Toledo, and had been associated with WLEC, Sandusky, for eight years.

C.C. Casper elected Huron County Red Cross chairman

Curt C. Casper was elected chairman of the Huron County Chapter of the American Red Cross at its annual meeting Tuesday evening. He succeeds Dr. Robert E. Hoffecker, who will serve as vice chairman for the 1962-1963 fiscal year.

A 20-member board was elected along with Miss Marie Kean as secretary and Mrs. Helen Lippert as treasurer.

Directors elected were Clarence R. Ellett, Dr. William Holman, Herman Schaafsma, the Rev. H.J. Robarge,William Slabodnick, Robert Young, Herb Schriner, B. Harry Parke, Harry Gilbert, W.D. Conway, Harold W. Veitch, Dr. Harold C. Schultz, the Rev. Robert Schontzler of Monroeville, Preston Golding and W.A. Bryson of New London, John K. Wells of North Fairfield, Charles Hipp, Mr. Casper and the continuing officers.

Mallorys mark golden

wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Asa M. Mallory, 51 S. Linwood Avenue, will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Sunday, June 24 at First Presbyterian Church from two to five in the afternoon.

Prior to moving to Norwalk in 1959, the Mallorys lived in Elyria for thirty years, where Mr. Mallory was with the Ohio Public Service and Harshaw Chemical Companies.

To Tour

Linda Jane Phillips, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Phillips, Old State Road, has been chosen delegate to the United nations Pilgrimage for youth tour this year. Her sponsors are the Odd Fellows and Rebekah Lodge 37. Linda will be a junior at Milan High School.

