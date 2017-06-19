Lefty Grove results

Western Reserve Team 2 7, I.O.O.F. 5: Western Reserve Team 2: Garrett Baker three singles, Lake Berger two singles and one double, Connor Duensing two singles, Grant Fannin one single and one double, Sam Koler one single, Parker Lewis two singles and one double, Landen Oates four singles, Eli Ommert one single, Maya Ommert two singles, Dawson Parrott three singles. I.O.O.F.: Noah Burger four singles and one double, Dakota Goostree one single, Raphael Gross three singles and one triple, Krosby Hartman one single, Brayden Hockenberry three singles, Conrad Roth three singles, Zander Shober two singles, Treyton Shullick two singles and one double.

American Legion 11, Monroeville Black 8: American Legion: Nolan Jones three singles, Cade Evans two singles and one double, Cameron Evans two singles, Landon Johnson five singles, Thomas Pertner two singles, Ian Preston three singles, Levi Rospert four singles and one double, Caiden Schmidt three singles, Adam Slate two singles, Allsion Talbot four singles. Monroeville Black: Teddy Ballard two singles, Grant Crawford one single, Ales Dowell two singles, Jaxson Hedrick one single, Isaac Krueger two singles, Carter Roeder two singles, Calvin Schafer one single, Vinny Schafer one single, Reid Wasserman two singles and one double, Andrew Welfle two singles, Tristan Wise two singles.

Lions Club 12, Monroeville Black 3: Lions Club: Alex Christophel two singles, Carleigh Davis one single, Traeh Harp one single, Kade Houck three singles, Aubrey Kluding one single, Adyson Lepley two singles, Alakai Mack one double, Amaree Mack three singles, Brady Singer three singles, Gabe Snyder two singles, Izaac Snyder two singles and two doubles. Monroeville Black: Teddy Ballard three singles, Grant Crawford one single, Alex Dowell two singles, Isaac Krueger one single, Carter Roeder one single, Vinny Schafer two singles, Reid Wasserman three singles, Tristan Wise two singles and one double.

Eagles Club 15, Knights of Columbus 2: Eagles Club: Hudson Bauer two singles, Casey Fries one single and three doubles, Landon Fries one single, Weston Gfell two singles, Kaleigh Harris two singles, Noah Helton three singles, Addisyn Lewis three singles, Jack Pittenger three singles, Leeland Ramsey two singles and one double, Cohen Reer two singles and one double, Brayden Weinert one single and one double. Knights of Columbus: Alex Marsh one single and one double, Avery Reitzel one single, Cohen Shoop one single, Evan Wadsworth one single, Kaedyn Warner one single and one triple, Brooklyn Younce two singles.

Monroeville Gold 16, Elks Lodge 730 3: Monroeville Gold: Logan Barnes four singles, Veto Blair three singles, Joey Campagna three singles, Cooper Cleary four singles, Caleb Dixon two singles, Kiptyn Kamann one single, Landon Kennebeck two singles, Hayden Long one single, Carter Missler three singles, Ethan Smiley one single and one triple, RJ Smithson two singles, Layne Neuberger two singles. Elks Lodge: Mason Barman two singles, Dominic Blaisdell one single, Brandon Carty two singles, River Couch two singles, Owen Emmons three singles, Kyrie Gipson one single, Johnson Lawson two singles, Caleb Thompson three singles.

Colt Division

Norwalk Concrete 10, Lake Erie Construction 5: Norwalk Concrete: Devyn Emmons two singles, Nolan Ryan one single. Lake Erie Construction: Elliot Gahring one single, Luke Metcalf three singles, Grady Naseman two singles.

Lake Erie Construction 13, Chase Appraisal 7: Lake Erie Construction: Nicholas Helton one double and one triple, Luke Metcalf three singles and one double, Jack Stieber one single and one double, Noah Sumpter one single. Chase Appraisal: Kaleb Ellis one single, Bryan Gibson one single, Ethan Hessemer one single and one double, Harley Johnson one single, James Wallace two doubles, Ricky Wallace two singles.

Monroeville Black 6, Monroeville Gold 1: Monroeville Gold: Derek Ackerman one single, Colt Clark two singles, Brody McGee one single, Bryson Wittmer one single. Monroeville Gold: Evan Benfer one double, Ericson Pisano one single.

Junior Division

Battles Insurance 11, Fraternal Order of Police 4: Battles Insurance: Dalton Chapin one single, Caden Deleon two singles, Nathan Kessler one single, one double and one triple, Chase Rospert two singles, Xavier Sweet one single, Jack Wasiniak one triple. Fraternal Order of Police: Nicholas Centa one single and one triple, Zach Dumbeck one single, Christian Hale one single, Ian Oakley one single, Lupe Zamano one single.

PNC Bank 14, Monroeville Black 7: PNC Bank: Casper Caizzo one single and one double, Jared Hipp one triple, Jayden Hipp one single, Tyson Reineck three singles, Logan Risner three singles and one double, Fletcher Ross one double, Gavin Ross one single. Monroeville Black: Kole Ackerman two singles, Jimmy Clingman one single, Cole Kamann one single, Heath Ringer one triple, Levi Stegaman one home run, Case Zehnder two singles.

Stein, Olsen & Stang CPA’s 4, Miller’s Super-Valu 2: Stein, Olsen & Stang CPA’s: Nicholas Lukac one single, Noah Pocock one double, Kayden Rospert one double. Miller’s Super-Valu: Caleb Gilbert one single, Timothy Wallace one home run.

Senior Division

Willard Team 1 13, JDB Home Improvement 3: Willard Team 1: Jake Coke two doubles, Trey Mock two singles and one double, Cooper Wieres three singles, Collin Williams two singles, Nick Woodlock one single. JDB Home Improvement: Seth Bogner one single, Griffin Gross one double, Dylan Popke two doubles, Xavier Sanabria one double, Joey Shinski one single.

Willard Team 1 17, Stine Dental, LLC 10: Willard Team 1: Ian Brown one single and one double, Trey Mock one single and one double, Cooper Wieres one single and one double. Stine Dental, LLC: Daison Gough one single, Brendan Hipp one double, Joshua Pippert one double, Ryan Ritzenthaler one double.

New London Senior 14, V.F.W. Post 2743 3: New London Senior: Kenyon Cathey two singles, Carson Coey one single, Blake Dalton one double, Kevin Fridenstine one single, Matt Jarvis one single, Chase Keathly one single, Nick Lester one single, Hayden Liss one single, Wyatt Shockley two singles, Logan Wallace one double, Trent Yates one double. V.F.W. Post 2743: Christopher Mohr one single, Chaz Smith one single.

New London Senior 10, Kenilee Lanes 0: New London Senior: Jamil Arnold one single, Kenyon Cathey one single, Blake Dalton one single, Matt Jarvis one single, Chase Keathley one single, Nick Lester two singles, Hayden Liss two singles, Trent Yates one double. Kenilee Lanes: Trenton Dailey one single.

Monroeville Black 10, JDB Home Improvement 4: Monroeville Black: Mason Hiser one double, Gunner Howell one single, Isaac Roeder one single and one double, William Steward one single. JDB Home Improvement: Braxton Friend one single, Nicholas Moore one double, Dylan Popke one single and one triple, Austin Sansom one single.

Schild’s IGA Marketplace 16, V.F.W. Post 2743: 15: Schild’s IGA Marketplace: Camden Caizzo one single and one triple, Lance Mainzer one single, Patrick Matlack one single, Brody Service two singles and two doubles, Blayke Wright two singles. V.F.W. Post 2743: Logan DeLeon two singles and one double, Ryan Hedrick two singles, Devvon McNutt one single, Christopher Mohr one single and one double, Ethan Phillips one single and one double, Chaz Smith one single.

Schild’s IGA Marketplace 36, Kenilee Lanes 4: Schild’s IGA Marketplace: Camden Caizzo one single, Andrew Epperly one single, Lance Mainzer four singles, Patrick Matlack one single, Griffin Schwan one single, Justin Seitz one double, Brody Service three singles, Aidan Smith three singles and one double, Jude Sweet three singles, Blayke Wright two singles. Kenilee Lanes: Jacob Bly one single, Trenton Dailey one double, Gerardo Diaz one single, Griffin Peiples one singles, Ethan Blair one double.