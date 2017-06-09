Man is held on serious charge

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 100 years ago:

Here is Memorial Hospital, as it looks completed and ready for occupancy today

A photo of the new Memorial Hospital building appeared on the front page along with a first floor plan. The hospital was set to open today in 1917.

Italian bound over to grand jury for carrying concealed weapons

A revolver found in the pockets of Legore Ullora, an Italian who was arrested last night upon complaint of Mabel DeWald of West Washington Street, resulted in a charge of carrying concealed weapons being placed against him at police station.

He was given a hearing before Mayor Anderson in police court this morning and upon pleading guilty was bound over to await the action of the grand jury under bond in the sum of $1,000.

After being ejected from his boarding place, he came back last night and attempted to force an entrance, and the police were notified. He was unable to furnish the required bond and was taken to the county jail this afternoon by Chief Remington.

More alimony asked of former husband

Ella R. Duck has filed a petition in common pleas court in which she asks that her former husband, James H. Duck, be required to pay her alimony in addition to the amount allowed her by the court when she was granted a divorce from him.

In the petition she states that on August 26, 1914, she filed a petition for divorce from the defendant on the grounds of extreme cruelty and neglect of duty. The court granted her $500 alimony and this has now been paid by installments until there is only $10 left unpaid. She asserts that on March 4, she fell and injured her leg and this injury has caused her to be permanently crippled. her former husband earns good wagers and is well able to continue his payments to her, she asserts, but if he cannot be compelled to do so, she asks aid from the county, claiming ther her physical condition makes it impossible for her to work and support himself.

Lane Barton may go to Annapolis

Lane Barton, member of this year’s graduating class at Norwalk High School, received a handsome graduation gift this morning in the form of an appointment as first alternate for an Annapolis cadetship from Congressman Overmyer. He stands a fine chance of the real appointment as it is understood the appointee has other matters in view and will let the first alternate take it.

Reunion an enjoyable affair

The third annual reunion of the Boose family was held at the country home of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Boose of Greenwich on Wednesday, June 6. In spite of the unpleasant weather, an enjoyable time was had by all.. A bountiful dinner was served at noon, covers being arranged for forty-six guests. Each guest responded to roll call with a short quotation. The singing of patriotic songs and music were among the afternoon’s pastimes. Upon leaving the guests expressed a desire that they might all be present at the next reunion which will be held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Boose of this city.

School closed this afternoon

Closing exercises at the high school this afternoon were held in the study hall beginning with the presentation of a phonograph to the school by the junior class represented by the president, Kenneth Wildman. The phonograph was purchased form the proceeds of the junior play, “Contrary Mary,” given at the Gilger theatre several weeks ago.

Announcements regarding the grade cards and plans for next year were made. After the distribution of grade cards the girls remained to hear talks by women prominent in Red Cross work locally, who endeavored to interest the girls in the sewing being done at headquarters.

Several of the special teachers have left for their homes in other cities. Others will leave today.

Coming Saturday — June 10, 1917: Robbers cut up man and leave him for dead

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok