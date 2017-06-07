The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 46 years ago:

New London may cut sports, activities

The Board of Education voted Monday night to eliminate extra-curricular activities in the New London School District if a tax levy is not approved by the voters June 21.

The action was taken after results of questionnaires distributed to 1,375 families were discussed.

James Erickson, president of the board, said he doesn’t want to curtail activities, but when it becomes necessary to choose between that and closing school, he felt the academic program must be continued.

Supt. Joseph Hurley and all board members except David O’Hara, who was absent, concurred with Erickson.

Erickson said he didn’t want the public to feel it was being “threatened,” but he wanted residents to know the seriousness of the situation.

By cutting all extracurricular activities, the board estimated it would save $16,000, or the equivalent of 1 mill in tax revenue. Among the activities that will be eliminated are sports, American Field Service, Girls Athletic Association, the yearbook, school newspaper, cheerleading, marching band, prom and thespian society. Class advisors also will be discontinued.

Snake bites area youth

MONROEVILLE — A Monroeville teenager has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a snake bite.

Gene Ackerman, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Ackerman, rural Monroeville, reportedly was bitten on his right leg while he was near a ditch in a yard.

He was in “satisfactory” condition this morning. The boy was taken to Fisher-Titus Memorial Hospital by his grandmother Monday night.

157 donate blood

The Firelands Chapter of the American Red Cross collected 157 units of blood Monday at the Eagles Hall here.

The following persons became multiple blood donors: seven gallons, Joseph Wechter, Nrowalk; six gallons, Mrs. Beatrice Beier and Domenic Coletta, Norwalk; five gallons, William Young and Mrs. Mary Kitchens, Norwalk; four gallons, Lawrence Bresson, Norwalk.

Present awards

Seven members of the Xi Delta Mu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority were honored Wednesday for perfect attendance at a potluck held at the home of Mrs. Earle Mack Jr.

Veteran members Mrs. LeRoy Perkins and Mrs. Robert Ringlein and five new pledges, Mrs. Bill Ames, Mrs. Kenneth Magill, Mrs. Richard Elmer, Mrs. Louis Kovacs and Mrs. Richard Carey, won trophies for faithful attendance.

The evening’s program also included the Order of the Rose ritual given to Mrs. Robert Klein and Mrs. Bernard Missler. Awards were a golden rose to be attached to their sorority pins, presented by President Mary Carabin.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok