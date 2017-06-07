Bowers hoping to recruit new officials

On second thought, make that “a recruiting session”. And if that fails to satisfy, call it a refresher course for the veterans and a rules interpretations session for the youngsters. No matter, 14 area basketball teams will put them through their paces this Friday at Norwalk High School Shootout.

The bottom line is members of the Bay Area Association is meshing with Norwalk-St. Paul Basketball Shootout players on Friday afternoon and early evening (3:00 to 8:00) for their annual clinic, one started by former Norwalk teacher and recently retired official Don Nardecchia but now turned over to another veteran of the profession, Ryan Bowers.

“It is a perfect learning session for officials, both veterans and those just getting started,” Bowers believed. “And I stress, those just getting involved because we sure need them.”

Bowers talked numbers, those veterans of the stripes who either have retired or are heading for the sidelines.

“We have had seven retire over the last five years from our Bay Area Association. Mansfield has lost 15. Toledo needs to find replacements for 20. Fremont has lost a few,” Bowers offered. “And basketball is not the only sport where there is a need. Last soccer season, games had to be canceled for lack of officials. It is so critical that the OHSAA has installed veteran Lima officials Denny Morris to oversee the entire stable of officials throughout the state.”

Bowers called the Shootout which will have three courts in use for two sessions, the first from 3:00 to 5:45 and the second from 5:45 to 8:00, a three-man team clinic to train the new and re-train the old.

“This will be Don Nardecchia’s final hurrah as he is taking up residence in South Carolina,” Bowers stated. “He started the clinic 20 years ago. What a job he has done.”

Bowers, who dove-tails his employment in the service department at Sirna & Sons Produce for 13 years with his officiating schedule, will have 25 officials under watch on Friday, some no more than 20 years old and other in their 50’s.

“They will be closely scrutinized by graders from pre-game as far as expectations and familiarization to eye contact with fellow officials as well as verbal and non-verbal contact. There will be an evaluation at halftime and another after that game to put a fix on what the graders saw,” Bowers offered.

Fans in attendance won’t see any variance from what they usually see from the men in stripes.

“The truth is during the off season, officials do not get in enough work,” Bowers claimed. “Players are on the court or the field year around. If we are to be on our game, we should at least try to do the same. If we are to elevate our skills, we have to work at it, taking advantage of clinics such as this one.”

Bowers, who also works a football schedule, explained that a similar clinic is scheduled for Perkins High School this summer for football. For information on that clinic and all info on these learning sessions, those interested should use the website BayAreaOfficials.com.