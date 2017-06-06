Bogle case leads to 2nd look at 2009 Clyde death

Haley spoke to her sister, Leigh Ann Sluder, on the phone on Feb. 28, 2009 — a conversation she described as "normal." When she got a call from her sister's phone number the next day, Haley jokingly answered, "Didn't I just talk to you?"

It wasn't from her sister, though. It was from Daniel R. Myers, 48, of Clyde, whom Haley had never met.

"He said, not in a distressed manner, 'I found your sister dead in her bed,'” said Haley, 47, of Freeport, Fla., and formerly of Perrysburg.

Myers was arrested last week in connection with the unrelated 2015 death of Heather Bogle. His charges include aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

Bogle, 28, was found April 10, 2015, in her car's trunk at a Clyde apartment complex. She had gone missing after leaving work at Whirlpool Corp. in Clyde — where she and Myers both worked — the day before.

Myers had reported finding Sluder, 38, in her bed at her residence in Clyde's Emerald Estates mobile-home park on March 1, 2009, and emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene. He and Sluder, also a co-worker of Myers at Whirlpool, had a 4-year-old son together at the time, according to Chief Deputy Edward Hastings of the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office.

Her death was ruled to be a suicide by gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office. No charges were filed against Myers, but the sheriff's office now has reopened the case for a second look.

"We had received information that Sluder's death was suspicious to her family and friends and upon Myers being arrested with Bogle's case, we thought it would be prudent to look at Sluder's case," said Chief Deputy Hastings. "Family and friends believe it was suspicious, so we wanted to take another look."

Chief Deputy Hastings said Sluder apparently shot herself with a rifle, which was found in bed with her.

"A rifle to the chest seems difficult," he said. "She was a petite woman. We want to go back and make sure everything was in line."

Haley described her sister as about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Haley said she's been concerned about her sister's death since it happened, adding her sister despised guns and didn't know how to load one.

"I knew then that she didn't do it," Haley said. "But the problem is, we have to deal with this 10 years later. How do we prove it?"

Myers told officials in 2009 he saw Sluder the day before when he picked up their son, and that she had been going through some "mild depression," according to sheriff's records.

"Her last words to me were, 'I'll talk to you later.' We talked for about 20 minutes," Haley said. "There was no sign of distress, depression, anything."

Haley said she is glad the sheriff's office is revisiting at her sister's case.

"I feel sad for Bogle and her side of the family," she said. "I hope for both cases involved, justice will be served."

The sheriff's office will lead the new Sluder investigation, Chief Deputy Hastings said, but may seek assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification. He offered no estimate of how long that inquiry might take.

"They're right in the infancy of reopening that investigation," he said. "They're going to take a look at it and see if anything is out of place."

Officials have not released a motive in the Bogle case and have said additional arrests may be forthcoming. As of Monday, no further charges had been filed.

Myers was held without bond Monday pending his next appearance Thursday in Sandusky County Court.

Contact Allison Reamer at: areamer@theblade.com, 419-724-6506, or on Twitter @AllisonRBlade.

