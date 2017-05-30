Corrigan Classic Saturday at Eagle Creek

The tournament is in honor of the late Peggy and Denny Corrigan.

Cost is $200 per team or $50 per person. There will be some “fun” holes in honor of Denny Corrigan, who recently passed away.

Any proceeds from the tournament will go to the Norwalk High School wrestling program.

“This is for Peggy and Denny,” said Debbie Helton, one of the tournament organizers. “If we make a little money that is great. But more than that we want to have some fun.”

Entry fee includes golf, pizza, wings and salad. There will be raffle items they organizers still are looking for hole sponsors.

For more information call Debbie at 419-706-3534 or Danny at 440-320-6845.