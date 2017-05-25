St. Paul girls shatter own record, fall just short of state meet

The team of Kaeleigh Stang, Holly Powers, Lily Dowdell and Meghan Hedrick finished fifth in 9:51.82 — one spot away from a qualifying ticket.

Columbus Academy won the race in 9:37, followed by Columbus Ready in 9:40.45, Lancaster Christian in 9:50.87 and Mohawk in 9:51.26.

St. Paul shaved 17 seconds off the school record time of 10:08.29 set last week in the district meet at Bucyrus.

Competition in the Lancaster regional concludes Friday with the top four finishers in each event advancing to next week’s state tournament in Columbus. All of the area Div. III girls’ schools are competing in Lancaster, while the boys are at Tiffin.

St. Paul’s Kamryn Maxwell tied for eight place in the high jump at 4-10, while Ashley Anderson of New London was eighth in the shot put at 34-01.5. Victoria Ramage of Western Reserve finished ninth in the shot put at 34-0 and Hannah Barber of Plymouth was 10th at 32-08.75.

St. Paul is 12th in the team standings with 4.5 points, while New London is 20th with 1.

A number of local athletes qualified Wednesday for today’s finals:

• Morgan Luedy of New London third and Olivia Powers of St. Paul seventh in the 100-meter dash.

• Monroeville’s 4x200-meter relay team of Jordan Blackford, Adrian Barman, Brooke Barman and Kristen Smith in fourth and New London’s team of Abbey Keller, Eden Copley, Dana Gustely and Maryonna Cathey in eighth.

• St. Paul’s 4x100-meter relay team of Emily Baker, Meghan Hedrick, Gabby Scavuzzo and Olivia Powers in second.

• Monroeville’s Kristen Smith fourth and Western Reserve’s McKenna Woodruff fifth in the 400-meter dash.

• New London’s Maryonna Cathey fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.

• Morgan Luedy of New London (second) and St. Paul’s Olivia Powers (fourth) in the 200-meter dash.

• St. Paul’s team of Gabby Scavuzzo, Lily Dowdell, Olivia Powers and Meghan Hedrick (first) and New London’s team of Dana Gustely, Eden Copley, Maryonna Cathey and Morgan Luedy (third) in the 4x400-meter relay.