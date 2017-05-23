NHS art student designs bicentennial logo for firefighters

The daughter of Donald and Teresa smiled, knowing her design will be on the duty shirts worn by the firefighters in the summer and fall. A five-member committee from Norwalk Firefighters Local 1199 selected Swanson’s as the winner after art teachers from Norwalk and St. Paul high schools submitted three logos each.

“I just felt it was a once-in-a-lifetime chance because there’s not going to be another bicentennial,” said Swanson, a Norwalk High School junior.

The teenager incorporated the top of the Huron County Courthouse into a firefighter’s logo she found online.

“I decided to use oranges and yellows and reds because they are firemen,” Swanson said. “Since it’s (Norwalk’s) bicentennial, I decided to use older (style) numbers and letters. I used banners to go with it because it’s the bicentennial.”

The idea for firefighters to sport duty shirts with a new logo celebrating 200 years of Norwalk was the brain child of firefighter Ben Blodgett, the union treasurer. He said he was inspired once he read a story in the Reflector about the Norwalk Police Department honoring the bicentennial with new badges.

“I wouldn’t want to let the police outdo us. I came up with my own idea. I got the OK from Chief (John) Soisson and Capt. (Rick) Perry,” Blodgett said.

Since other fire departments have duty shirts that incorporate their stations, nicknames or even mascots, Blodgett said he thought the Norwalk firefighters should do something similar in honor of the bicentennial.

Last year during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the union, Norwalk Firefighters Local 1199, sold duty T-shirts with the pink cancer ribbon to the community. The shirts had the local department emblem on the front with “Norwalk Fire Cares” on the back. Union members, in early August, then presented Lorna Strayer, president of Fisher-Titus Medical Center, with a $500 check for the Fisher-Titus Mammography Fund.

After getting authorization for the new shirts, Blodgett opened up a competition for the winning design from the NHS or St. Paul art departments.

“I went to the high schools in February. There was a deadline of April,” he said.

NHS art teacher Rachel Hipp and St. Paul art teacher Christine Galati selected three student designs each.

“They brought six total to me. I thought they were all pretty cool,” Blodgett said. “Every design was great.”

Swanson estimated it took her two weeks to come up with her final design. The NHS student went to Hipp and art teacher Tracy VanBuskirk to get their feedback and “hints” about size and proportions.

“As of right now, we are going to wear them all summer and into the fall,” Blodgett said.

Hipp is pleased with what her student created. She said she likes the way Swanson “meshed” a fire department logo with a design that is uniquely Norwalk as well as modern and traditional fonts.

“I think she did a really good job,” the art teacher said. “I think it’s going to show up awesome; it’s going to pop on their shirts.”