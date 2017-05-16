Three men arrested in murder case

Sheppard, or Perkins Township, was last seen alive in Huron County 14 years ago.

Attorney General DeWine's Special Prosecutions Section presented the case last week to a Huron County grand jury. The grand jury returned indictments for two counts of murder and one count of aggravated robbery against Scott Hall, 44, of Clyde, Ohio, Joshua Stamm, 35, of Titusville Florida, and Adam White, 34, of Sandusky, Ohio.

The three suspects were arrested today, following an investigation by the Attorney General's Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

In May 2003, the suspects shot Michael Sheppard to death during a drug related dispute, according to investigators. Sheppard’s body has not yet been located.

Over the past 14 years of the investigation, a number of law enforcement agencies contributed to the investigation including The Erie County Sheriff's Office, Huron County Sheriff's Office, Huron Police Department, Kelleys Island Police Department, Norwalk Police Department, Perkins Township Police Department, and the Sandusky Police Department.

Anyone with information on the location of Michael Sheppard's remains should call 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).