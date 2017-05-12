Old State Road closing Monday • Today at 1:59 PM On Monday, Old State Road, between Akron Road (Ohio 18) and Woodlawn Avenue will have a full closure to traffic as the railroad crossing work of the Old State Road Widening Project continues. Motorists should plan accordingly and use alternate routes to avoid this section of Old State Road. The proposed schedule is subject to change, depending on the weather. If there are any questions, call 419-663-6735. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.