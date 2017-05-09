Jean Alice (McManus) Schnellinger

She was born July 1, 1926 in Norwalk to the late Patrick and Rose McManus. She was a 1944 graduate of St. Paul High School and was a life member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She raised her seven children and was always happiest when they were together. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed word circle books, hand writing letters to family, friends and pen pals, and worked as a bookkeeper for many former Norwalk businesses, RKR Construction and Kenneth Schnellinger Building Contractor. She retired from Service for the Aging, and helped coordinate the Golden Buckeye Cards program for many years.

She is survived by her children, Marjorie (Dennis) Cassidy of Collins, Bill (Sue) Schnellinger of Norwalk, Caroline Schnellinger of Albuquerque, NM, Brian (Catherine) Schnellinger of Elyria, Dean (Linda) Schnellinger of Indianapolis, IN, Kay (Jim) Fletcher of Norwalk and Michael (Patricia) Schnellinger of Munroe Falls, OH; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth William Schnellinger in 2000; granddaughter, Carol Schnellinger; and siblings, Edward McManus, Anne Hartman, Mabel Bailey, Katherine Walton and Gertrude Dysard.

Friends may call on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 A.M. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 E. Main Street, Norwalk with the Rev. Paul Schreiner, associate pastor, will be officiating. Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH 44857.