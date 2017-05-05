COSI takes students on 'journey into solar system'

“Oh yeah, I want to be an archeologist,” said Enminger, the son of Amber Canterberry who wants to study dinosaurs and geology. “I want to discover the world.”

So Wednesday’s COSI on Wheels all-school assemby at Pleasant Elementary was right up their alley. Outreach educator Lexi Carter told the students they would be going on a “journey into the solar system.”

First, Carter shared with the students about some of the possibilities at COSI in Columbus, a hands-on museum.

“At COSI, we like to have fun with science,” she said.

There is an exhibit featuring a high-wire unicycle act 17 feet off the floor.

“It’s really scary sometimes, but it’s also really fun,” Carter said. “At COSI, we have trained rats to play basketball.”

The students’ reaction was immediate and in unison: “What?!”

The children learned about the size of each planet in the solar system when volunteers held balls which were as small as a ping-pong ball to the one representing Jupiter, a collapsable sphere. To explain how big the sun is, Carter said the COSI truck she drove to Norwalk would need to be stacked on top of two more.

Carter had the same students hold a rope to reveal the relative distance the planets are from each other.

“You see a pattern — they are getting further and further apart,” she said. “It only takes Mercury 88 days to revolve around the sun.

“Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system. That’s because it has very thick clouds to keep all the heat in there,” Carter added.

Many of the students’ favorite part of the assembly was when Carter showed what impact liquid nitrogen has on a bouncy ball and an empty water bottle. She explained the harder she throws the ball, the higher it bounces. The COSI educator then used tongs to dip the ball in liquid nitrogen and threw it into a clear canister — and the ball shattered in several pieces.

“After it reaches room temperature, it will get soft again,” said Campbell, the daughter of Scott and April.

Also, Carter poured some liquid nitrogen into an empty water bottle, which she launched across the front of the cafeteria.

During the assembly, Carter revealed an ultraviolet photograph of the Earth on a white platter using an ultraviolet light shone on it. Afterward, each class performed hands-on experiments in the library.