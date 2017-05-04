'American Pickers' to film in Ohio

They plan to film episodes of the hit series “American Pickers” throughout the region in June. It is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History channel.

The hit show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the ”Pickers” want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that Wolfe and Fritz can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos by calling 855-653-7878, email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com or on Facebook.