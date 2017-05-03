Enjoy the sun today — it might be the last time we see it for awhile

A slight chance of rain is expected tonight then rain and showers are in the forecast through Saturday.

The sun will rise at 6:23:50 a.m. today and set at 8:30:38 p.m. The sun will rise at 6:22:36 a.m. Thursday and will set at 8:31:41 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind about 7 mph.

Tonight — A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m., then rain likely after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 44. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday — Rain. High near 54. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday night — Rain. Low about 46. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday — Rain. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday night — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low about 41. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday — A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 42. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 43.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 59.