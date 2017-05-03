Diabetes Quick Fix: Beer-Soused Pork with Potato and Leeks

Juicy pork chops, potatoes and leeks lightly coated in a beer mustard sauce star in this one-pot meal.

How to clean leeks:

Leeks look like a giant scallion with broad, dark green leaves that are tightly wrapped around each other. This makes it difficult to clean the dirt from the leaves. The quickest way to clean them is to trim the root end and make 4 to 5 slits from top to bottom. Run the leaves under cold water to reach the dirt trapped between the leaf layers.

Helpful Hints:

_ Any type of beer can be used.

_ Dijon mustard can be used instead of coarse-grain mustard.

_ 1/2 pound pork tenderloin can be used instead of boneless pork chops.

_ A quick way to slice scallions is to snip them with a scissors.

Countdown:

_ Prepare all ingredients.

_ Make dish.

Shopping List:

To buy: 2 6-ounce boneless, top loin pork chops, 1 can/bottle beer, 1 bottle cider vinegar, 2 14.5-ounce cans sliced potatoes, 1 jar coarse-ground mustard (or Dijon mustard), 2 medium leeks, 1 bunch scallions.

Staples: canola oil, salt, black peppercorns.

BEER-SOUSED PORK WITH POTATO AND LEEKS

2 teaspoons canola oil

2 6-ounce boneless, top loin pork chops, fat removed

2 medium leeks, cleaned and sliced (about 2 cups)

1 pound sliced, drained canned potatoes (about 2 }-cups)

2/3 cup beer

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons coarse-ground mustard

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 scallions, sliced (1/3 cup)

Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown chops on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Remove the chops to a plate and set aside. Add leeks, potatoes, beer and vinegar to the skillet. Reduce heat to medium. Cover with a lid and simmer 5 minutes or until potatoes are warmed. Add the mustard to the skillet and stir to blend well. Return the pork chops to the skillet, cover and simmer 5 minutes or until chops are cooked through. A meat thermometer should read 160 degrees. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates and sprinkle the scallions on top.

Yield 2 servings

Nutritional analysis per serving: 465 calories, 109 calories from fat, 12.1 g total fat, 2.4 g saturated fat, 5.6 g monounsaturated fat, 120 mg cholesterol, 298 mg sodium, 44.5 g carbohydrate, 7.8 g dietary fiber, 1.8 g sugars, 42.8 g protein

Exchanges: 2 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 5 lean meat, 1/2 fat

(From "Mix 'n' Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes" by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. Gassenheimer's latest book is "Delicious One-Pot Dishes," published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org)

