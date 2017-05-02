Woman wakes up to find man with gun standing over her

An officer was dispatched about 3:45 a.m. to the 100 block of West Church Street on a reported burglary, according to the Oxford Police Department.

The victim told police she woke up to a man with a gun standing over her, watching her sleep.

When she asked him what he was doing, the suspect told her that her friends had asked him to take care of her. The victim assured him she was fine and she stood up.

The suspect tucked the firearm into his pocket and the victim walked him down the stairs and out the front door, according to police.

The victim then locked the door and called police.

During the investigation it was discovered that a television was missing from the residence and the victim's vehicle was missing.

The victim was able to give a very detailed description of the suspect and a be-on-the-look-out bulletin for the stolen vehicle was broadcast by Oxford police.

A short time later the vehicle was recovered in College Corner, Ind., and the suspect was identified.

Along with recovering the weapon used during the aggravated burglary, the stolen television was found to still be inside the vehicle.

Terance King, 33, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of theft. He is housed in the Butler County Jail.

