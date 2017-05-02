Cinco de Mayo celebrates foreign dept

“No, it’s not. A lot of people think May 5 is about the independence of Mexico. It’s not. Actually what it is about is foreign debt,” Francisco Carrillo, or Norwalk, said.

Mexico was in financial trouble by 1848 at the end of the Mexican-American War, and by 1861, its debt to the British, French and Spanish was causing an economic/financial crisis. President Benito Juarez was not able to satisfy France’s part of the debt, so Napoleon Bonaparte inflicted by force a new ruler on Mexico, Archduke Maximillian of Austria. He was imported as a colonial ruler which, of course, incited the Mexican Army, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza, to rebel.

On May 5, 1862, a battle ensued at a small town, Puebla, which was won by Gen. Zaragoza. No matter how many other battles the French won, Mexico was assisted in its struggle by American pressure on the French, who eventually withdrew in 1867.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates that special battle in Puebla. “After the battle, the town was renamed for Zaragosa” in honor of the general who beat the French, but St. Angeles was added to the name as the townspeople may have believed angels had assisted them, Carrillo said. “There is a local festival in Puebla” Mexico, yearly, but it is not a national holiday for the country. “People celebrate more in the U.S., where Los Angeles, Calif., (Puebla’s sister-city in name) has the biggest celebration.”

