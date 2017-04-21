Patricia Carson Rushin

She married the love of her life, J.R. Rushin, her husband of 47 years who she met on a blind date and who correctly considered himself the luckiest man in the world. Pat was a wonderful mother who raised six independent children: Deb Millette (Jim) of Atlanta, GA; Patrick Rushin (Mary) of Orlando, FL; Barb Whitehead (Wayne, deceased) of Norwalk, OH; Jeanne Pusateri (Mike) of Westfield, IN; Katie Wilson (Lloyd) of St. Augustine, FL, and Julie Good (Eric) of Norwalk, OH. She was also the "big sister" of brother, Jack Carson and sister, Pam Carson (Tom Sear).

At age 50, Pat entered a second career. She secured a driver’s license, went back to school for her associate’s degree, and landed her first out-of-the-home job as a juvenile probation officer for Huron County. The judge admitted that her experience of raising six children who never passed through his court was resume enough for him. The patience, tolerance and intelligence that made her an extraordinary mother, made her an extraordinary advocate for the juvenile underdog.

After retiring to St. Augustine, Florida, she joined the Flagler Hospital Auxiliary as a volunteer and served on the Hospitality Committee at the Spanish Trace Condominium where she resided for the past 25 years. She proudly honored her IrishCatholicDemocratic heritage by conjuring up the tastiest corned beef and cabbage for their St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Her love of the arts made her a patron of the Limelight Theatre and a regular attendee at musical and art venues around the city of St. Augustine. She was a voracious reader and could generally be seen on her balcony with a book in hand or enjoying the ever changing ocean. She often said that she had the best view in the world.

As she did every year, Pat had been looking forward to hosting this summer’s 43rd Annual Rushin Family Reunion ( a tradition she continued in honor of J.R.’s “Amazing Guy Foundation”), where she would serve as proud and loving matriarch of an immediate family that had grown to over 40 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, spouses, and significant others. This June, her family will continue the tradition in her honor.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 5205 A1A South St. Augustine, FL 32080. Burial will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery, in St. Augustine. After the service, the family invites all to a Celebration of Her Life at Mercer Hall, Spanish Trace.

So Patsy darling, until we see you again, raise a toast to us down here as you celebrate up there with JR, baby Christopher, Pops, Nana and Wayne.