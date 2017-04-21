Indians activate Kipnis, option Diaz to Class AAA Columbus

CHICAGO — It took a while, but Jason Kipnis has finally rejoined the Indians.

Kipnis, the two-time All-Star second baseman, was activated from the disabled list on Friday in time for the Indians three-game series against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. To make room for Kipnis, third baseman Yandy Diaz was optioned to Columbus.

Manager Terry Francona inserted Kipnis into Friday night's lineup, hitting sixth.

With Kipnis returning to second base, Jose Ramirez will return to third base. When the Indians started the season with Kipnis on the disabled list because of a strained right rotator cuff, Ramirez moved from third to second and Diaz played third.

The shoulder injury limited Kipnis to just five at-bats in spring training. He appeared in seven rehab games with Columbus and Class AA Akron, hitting .200 (4-for-20) with two doubles and an RBI.

His rehab was interrupted when he was hit on the left hand by a pitch at Akron and didn't play for a couple of days.

Diaz, 25, kept his nose above water in his first taste of the big leagues. He played a solid third base, while hitting .236 (13-for-55) with two RBI. He started 15 straight games at third for the Indians after making the club out of spring training by hitting .458.

