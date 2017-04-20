A Monroeville boy's life well played

MONROEVILLE — George "Lefty" Schild will be inducted posthumously into the Monroeville Hall of Fame on Saturday.

George Schild, an alumni and community member, is among the ninth annual class of inductees. The others are Ken Schafer, alumni, community member; Linda Smith, alumni and community member; and Lt. Col. Dean Failor, alumni.

The ceremony will take place Saturday in the school cafeteria. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6. Tickets are on sale in the high school athletic office for $15 a person. The evening will consist of dinner and the induction ceremony.

Schild was born in Peru Township on March 26, 1918, to Harry and Mabel (Stotz) Schild. He was one of five children, and attended Pontiac Lutheran Church. He and his sisters Myrtle (Diringer), Alice (Ringholz) and brothers Robert, James and Donald worked on their family farm.

George married Erma R. White in 1943. They have one son, David, who is married to Marian (Braun) Schild. Their children are Andrew and Matthew.

George was a star basketball and baseball player for the Monroeville Eagles before graduating in 1936. George's basketball accomplishment culminated in the Eagles winning the Class B Huron County Championship and him being named to the All County Starting Five along with Bill Cook and "Mutt" Heyman.

George played with athletes whose names and achievements still echo up and down the streets of Monroeville — “Doggy” Palmer, Leander Bores, Bill Cook, Bob Pancoast, John McMahon and Bob Dickman.

After high school, George Schild became the ace of a semi-pro baseball team-the Monroeville Grays. He possessed a tremendous 12 to 6 curveball and a good fastball, which made him a strikeout southpaw. The pinnacle of his Grays' career was a no-hitter against the Sandusky Independents. He struck out 18 batters in the nine-inning contest. The no-hitter is recorded at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

George also played for the Tiffin Mud Hens, a class D minor league team, in the summer of 1939. The next year, George "Lefty" Schild played for the class D Fremont Green Stockings. The Green Stockings were affiliated with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He tied for the league lead in wins that summer with seven.

George Schild was on his way to the Major Leagues when the winds of war blew the country in a meaner and more deadly direction. He left for training at Fort Knox and in California before being sent to England.

George Schild was assigned to the 6th Armored Division under the Third Army commanded by the legendary George S. Patton. The 6th Armored fought through the Brest Peninsula to Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge. A sergeant, Schild was part of the Troop E 86th Reconnaissance Battalion. He fought in five battle campaigns across Europe which included Normandy, Ardennas, Northern France, Central Europe and the Rhinelands.

He commanded a M3 Stuart light tank with twin Cadillac engines with a top speed of 36 MPH. Sgt. Schild earned the Bronze Star, Distinguished Unit Badge, Good Conduct Medal and European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with 5 bronze Service Stars.

He received the Bronze Star for heroic achievement in connection with military operations in the vicinity of Germany on March 30, 1945. While crossing a bridge over a river, his task force was split by heavy artillery and bazooka fire. George boldly maneuvered his 37mm cannon into position, knocking out two sections of the enemy, and laying a smoke screen, which enabled the task force to clear the bridge. The 86th Recon Battalion was one of the first units to relieve the town of Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge. The road to Berlin was long and difficult, but the 6th Armored became one of the most storied units of the European Theater in World War II.

In the summer of 1945, George returned from the war to his beloved wife, and started working toward his dream of opening his own grocery store.

George became interested in the grocery business early on while working at the market owned by his uncle, Carl Stotz, in downtown Monroeville.

George opened Schild's Modern Market on Monroe Street across from McClain's Tractor Sales.

He was the first returning Monroeville war veteran to open a business in his home town. He employed two of his brothers, Robert and James. His uncle, Carl Stotz, along with Donnie Morrow, also worked in the market.

The grand opening of Schild's Modern Market was March 9, 1946. George Schild's father, Harry, established a slaughterhouse just over the bank near the dam, which provided the beef, pork and poultry for the market at incredibly low costs. George operated and ran his store by these words that would appear in many of the grocery store's weekly flyers: “Say...Folks...You certainly know good meat and food values, because you and your neighbors keep coming back for more — and in constantly increasing numbers...and we are always glad to have our customers come in and choose their own foods, but remember, if you can't come in, we are always pleased to deliver your order right at your door!”

In 1955, George decided to take up bigger challenge and move his business to Norwalk. The Modern Market was left in good hands to Donnie Morrow. The new 10,000-square-foot supermarket was constructed by Schneider Builders of Monroeville and became known as Schild's IGA Foodliner.

As a successful and long-standing business man, George Schild received many awards over the years, including the Jaycees' Man of the Year Award in 1973. George was a member of many clubs over the years including: Monroeville Masonic Lodge and American Legion Post 547 (twice the post commander), the Monroeville Rod and Gun Club, Norwalk Area Chamber of Commerce, Elks, Eagles, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Norwalk and Monroeville Booster Clubs. His contributions of 1 percent of cash register receipts over the past decades went to churches, schools, 4-H Clubs, Scouts, Garden Clubs, Farm Women's Clubs, and the Christie Lane School, among many other groups.

Norwalk City Schools presented an award to George Schild for "Benevolent Service" in 1976. However, he received the ultimate award from his IGA peers in 2001: The IGA Retailer of the Year Award. He won the award from a field of 2,000 IGA operators. Years later after his death on July 2, 2007, George's legacy continued when his son, David, accepted the Pinnacle Award presented by the Ohio Grocers Association for the Outstanding Independent Supermarket Operator in the State of Ohio.

Brent M. Fox, a mathematics coordinator at BGSU Firelands, calculated the current value of 70 years of contributions to the greater Norwalk and Monroeville areas by George Schild. He found that Sgt. George "Lefty" Schild's generosity over all these years would amount to somewhere between a conservative $2.4 million or a more liberal $6.4 million.

George Schild: truly an example of a Monroeville boy's life well played.