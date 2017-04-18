Tennis Roundup | Truckers pound Ontario

Norwalk 5, Ontario 0

The Norwalk Truckers continued to dominate opponents with a 5-0 in over Ontario on Tuesday for yet another Northern Ohio League win.

Andrew Herner picked up the 6-1, 6-4 win in first singles over Jimmie Sorensen while Evan Hohman took over second singles winning 7-6 and 6-4 over Rohan Joshi. Freshman Wyatt Brown earned a big win over Thomas Andrews in third singles 6-1 and 6-0.

The Truckers swept the doubles competitions as Damon Mohan and Austin Brown cruised by Nick Zara and Austin Armstead 6-2 and 6-0. Max Berry and Andrew Riley earned the win in second doubles over Connor Friend and Graham Brown 6-2 and 6-1 to finish off a dominating evening on the tennis courts.

The Truckers improved to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in the NOL and take on Tiffin Columbian on Thursday at home in a big NOL match.