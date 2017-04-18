UPDATED: Facebook killer is dead

Stephens was spotted in a McDonald's parking lot just after 11 a.m. by a member of the public who quickly contacted Pennsylvania State Police. After a two-mile chase, "troopers attempted a PIT maneuver to disable Stephens’ vehicle...As the vehicle was spinning out of control from the PIT maneuver, Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head," a state police Facebook statement said.

“We have closure in regards to the search for Steve Stephens,” Mayor Frank Jackson said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference in Cleveland.

Stephens was driving a white Ford Fusion, a picture of which had been circulated by police, when he was discovered.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said officials knew of no ties Stephens had to the Erie County area, but they were continuing to investigate.

It was not believed that Stephens killed anyone else during his nearly 48 hours on the run, FBI Special Agent in Charge Steve Anthony said.

Stephens' cell phone had reportedly "pinged" in Erie, Pa. on Sunday; however, a search of the area at that time failed to unearth him and officials said the report appeared unfounded. Yet federal officials were back combing through the area again on Tuesday when Stephens killed himself.

"We are grateful this has ended," Williams said.

Police believe he took his own life, multiple media reports say.

