Long live ice cream — thanks Karen

This may well be true.

However, on a beautiful early spring day after an unseasonable snow just days before there is one thing that brings people together, without questioning how they stand on the weighty issues of the day. No one talks about the new Supreme Court justice, or rants pro or con about Donald Trump, or expresses concern about the possible demise of the Affordable Care Act. No one gripes about illnesses, or ailments, or family, or the lack thereof.

Everyone eats ice cream, and is perfectly content.

I’m talking about Vargo’s — or one of the other fine, similar establishments in our area, including H & B’s Hop in Norwalk, Twist & Shout in Monroeville, Miller’s Drive-in in Bellevue and the Green Witch in Greenwich.

“Two banana splits,” the employee yells out the window, and a couple in their 70s comes up to pick up their treat.

Seated across from us is a man who is either an older dad or a grandpa with two young children, one of them relishing each lick of his vanilla cone with multicolored sprinkles on top of it, while his sister neatly eats her cone as well as some hot, stringy cheese sticks.

The combination of warm air and delicious food is the only intoxicant necessary. No arguments, no tears, no chemicals or drugs, only the wide eyes of children deciding which treat to order, and the occasional reprimand from a parent to make sure to lick from both sides of the cone so it doesn’t fall over.

My treat of choice is a small cup of vanilla ice cream with chocolate dip over it (the chocolate sauce that hardens, just like they put on a cone). My husband prefers a chocolate milkshake, double thick.

From Twist & Shout in Monroeville, I always order the pretzel flurry, because I enjoy the combination of salty and sweet. From other places, I also like different sorts of flurries with combinations of treats within — nuts, peanut butter cups, brownie pieces. Sometimes I like the crunch in my teeth of sprinkles on a cone. I sometimes indulge in a “twist” cone with vanilla ice cream and orange sherbet. And if I’m hungry, I get fried veggies with ranch dip or a grilled cheese sandwich. A pizzaburger is my husband’s go-to food.

I didn’t realize I’d go on and on like this writing about food, but all of these things are delicious. I’m sure you have your favorites, too.

The point is, that at Vargo’s, and similar places, everyone is happy — the team that won, the team that lost, the grandchildren, the oldsters, the moms and dads and dogs and kids. Nothing on the menu is outrageously expensive. You could be the richest person in the world, but spending more money couldn’t buy you more pleasure than simply eating an ice cream cone at a table in the sunshine.

Particularly in early spring it is special, because there are very few bugs out, and it has been months without experiencing this pleasure. By the end of the summer, the experience will have become more routine. But that first delicious taste. ... Sitting in the sun, eating ice cream. ... It unites us in our humanity, and overcomes barriers of wealth, race and politics.

Long live ice cream. And thanks to all the employees who work hard to serve that ice cream. And a special thanks, Karen.

Debbie Leffler is a free-lance wrier who lives in Norwalk. She can be reached at rleffler@neo.rr.com.