Western Reserve, St. Paul in FC title game

No. 4-seed Western Reserve opened with a 38-35 win over No. 1-seed New London, then No. 3-seed St. Paul topped No. 2-seed Ashland Crestiview 46-34 in the nightcap.

Western Reserve will take on St. Paul at 6:45 p.m. today at the convocation center in the championship game. New London will play Crestview at 5:30 in the consolation game.

New London was the top seed coming into the tournament with a FC mark of 7-2, followed by Crestview (6-3), St. Paul (6-3), Western Reserve (4-5) and South Central (2-8).

Western beat South Central Saturday in quarterfinal action.

Western Reserve played from behind the whole game and rallied from a 27-18 deficit after three quarters by outscoring New London 20-8 in the final seven minutes.

JJ Weisenberger paced the Riders with 10 points, followed by Eli Webb and Kyler Lacy with seven each and Nate Perkins and Tate Drennen with six apiece.

Parker Ruble scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats, while Dominic Albaugh chipped in with eight and Jacob Allen had seven.

St. Paul was in control from the beginning against Crestview leading 12-7 after one quarter, 22-15 at the half and 35-26 after three.

Grant Houck paced a balanced Flyer attack with 15 points, followed by Brandon Furlong with 11, Ethan Blair with seven, Jude Sweet with six and Jordan Shepard with six.

Hayden McMillen scored 14 points and Kameron Good had 10 for the Cougars.

The consolation game will begin at 5:30 p.m. today in the St. Paul Convocation Center.

New London will play Crestview. New London will be the home team and wear the light colored jerseys. Crestview will wear dark jerseys.

There will be a 15 minute warm up time between games.

The Championship game will begin at approximately 6:45 p.m. today in the St. Paul Convocation Center.

Western Reserve will play St. Paul. Western will be the home team and wear the light colored jerseys. St. Paul will wear dark jerseys.

STAT BOOK

Western Reserve 38

Perkins 2 0 6; Weisenberger 2 4 10; E. Webb 2 2 7; Drennen 3 0 6; Lacy 2 3 7; D. Webb 1 0 2. Totals 12 9 38.

New London 35

Keys 1 0 2; Ruble 6 2 14; Allen 2 2 7; Albaugh 3 0 8; Popa 1 2 4. Totals 13 6 35.

Western Reserve 2 9 7 20 — 38

New London 8 5 14 8 — 35

STAT BOOK

St. Paul 46

Sweet 3 0 6; Furlong 4 1 11; Shepard 2 0 5; Blair 1 4 7; Matlack 1 0 2; Houck 6 2 15. Totals 17 7 46.

Ashland Crestview 34

Henthorn 1 0 2; Sauder 0 2 2; McMillen 6 2 14; Goon 3 3 10; Ritchey 2 0 4; Littleton 1 0 2. Totals 13 7 34.

St. Paul 12 10 13 11 — 46

Crestview 7 8 11 8 — 34