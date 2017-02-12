Road race planned July 4 to raise scholarship money

The inaugural Mapletree Road Race is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 4. The race is set to start in downtown Norwalk in front of Bluto’s Sports Bar & Grill and finish at the Huron County Fairgrounds before the annual Lions Fourth of July Parade. The race will let runners finish in front of people lined up on Benedict and Norwood avenues prior to the parade.

It will be a four-mile race and billed as “Four miles on the Fourth.”

Proceeds from the race will support the Michael H. Hay Scholarship at Norwalk Catholic School.

Hay was a gifted teacher, music editor, liturgical adviser, recording artist, producer, composer and pastoral musician. He was born in Norwalk and graduated in 1971 from St. Paul High School. He was involved in two devastating car accidents. He died April 14, 1999.

“Twenty-eight applicants received $500 and $1,000 awards,” said Mark Bellamy, a classmate of Hay’s. “The total amount for the 2016-17 school year was $20,000 — $72,000 over the six-year period. The scholarship’s primary mission is to assist those families whose goal is to see their children graduate with a Catholic education.”

While the primary premise for the creation of the Mapletree Road Race is to support tuition through the Michael H. Hay Scholarship, the secondary benefits include:

• Student volunteerism and giving back to the scholarship program.

• Community support for Norwalk and the surrounding area.

• Student education through committee leadership and team development.

• Student resumé experience.

• Having fun.

The idea for the race came from the Peachtree Road Race held every Fourth of July in Atlanta, which attracts more than 55,000 runners, walkers and wheel-chair participants.

Bellamy and his wife, Pam, are organizing the race and looking for $1,000 sponsor donors. If you are interested in being a sponsor, call Bellamy at 678-761-7164.

Registration forms will be available online at www.norwalkreflector.com. Pre-registration cost is $10 for students (including high schoolers and 2016 and 2017 graduates) or $15 the day of the race. Cost for adults (May 1 to 31) is $20 or $30 the day of the race. You can return registration forms to St. Paul High School, 93 E. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio 44857.